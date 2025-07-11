Get back to nature — with a sprinkle of history — at Felicita Park

Felicita Park in southwest Escondido has beautiful, easy hikes along Felicita Creek, but what makes it especially interesting is the rich Native American history on its soil.

The park spans 346 acres and is considered one of the oldest parks in the San Diego County Park system. Named after Felicita LaChappa, a Native American who lived in the San Pasqual Valley, Felicita Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its cultural beginnings as the location of a large Kumeyaay Indian village.

“They would always have (villages) near water. Right below is a creek which we’ll be walking to” Jessica Johnson said. This park is one of her favorite places to visit and share with her followers on her Hidden San Diego website.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Jessica Johnson poses on a rock at Felicita Park in Escondido, California on April 11, 2025.

At the beginning of the short hike to the creek, Johnson shows us what was once a Kumeyaay kitchen. A large rock used as a grindstone with several small divots carved out. The rock was used to grind seeds, grains and acorns, as well as small animals.

“They were used generationally, so a lot of them will be very deep. Could be the daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother that all use these exact same holes to make meals,” Johnson said.

The hike to the creek is covered by numerous oak trees, creating a canopy of shade.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Maya Trabulsi and Jessica Johnson walk under a canopy of oak trees at Felicita Park in Escondido, California on April 11. 2025.

“A lot of people, they come here, they picnic with their families, and they have no clue that there are magnificent hiking trails inside of here because they just don't explore,” Johnson said.

She believes nature should be prescribed by doctors as a remedy for everyday ailments.

“I think this is some of the best therapy you can get is just reconnecting where we come from, which is nature. We are nature,” Johnson said. “I think it's really important that we all keep our inner child firmly grounded within us. Because I think that's one of the secrets to happiness.”