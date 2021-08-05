Cinema Junkie
Satisfy your celluloid addiction and mainline film 24/7 with Cinema Junkie’s Beth Accomando. So if you need a film fix, want to hear what filmmakers have to say about their work, feel like taking a deep dive into a genre, or just want to know what's worth seeing this weekend, then you've come to the right place. You can also find Beth's coverage of other arts and culture events here.
Ways To Subscribe
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Midday Edition broadcasts live from the first day of Comic-Con. We walk you through what you can expect, dive into the meaning behind some of your favorite stories and give you an inside perspective on what it is like to be a voice actor.
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Christopher Nolan wants audiences to see his epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" in 70 mm IMAX. But is it worth the trip to the theater?
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A longtime film critic and an illustrator/drag queen performer discuss creating and self-publishing the first Wiggly Wriggly Farm story — and why they hope Lenny the Little Sheep helps children embrace who they are.
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This summer there are big Hollywood blockbusters like "Supergirl" alongside indie hits like "The Furious." Here's a rundown of what's in theaters now and what's coming later this season.
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“Dead, White and Blue” is made from 100% recycled film and filmmaker Mike Davis explains what that means.
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Cinema Junkie has a new book recommendation, David F. Walker's "Black Film: A History of Black Representation and Participation in the Movies."
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To close out Women's History Month, a look at both women directors who blazed a trail and the provocative new voices emerging today.
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Cinema Junkie explores how absurdity and laughter are used in activism — from viral videos to street performances and even historical resistance movements.
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Meet The Nat's curator of invertebrate zoology and some of his amazing specimens.
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Julia Masli's one-woman, part clown, part social experiment but 100% Wow show has only six more performances.
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Just when you thought it was safe, The Killer Tomatoes are back with a new movie, "Organic Intelligence" that opens Friday.
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Two local productions offer very different takes on familiar stories: "Die Already!" at Diversionary Black Box and "The Fairy Tale Monologues" at Moxie Theatre.
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KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
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If/Then Ambassadors launch Mission Control at the Marriott Hotel, giving Comic-Con attendees hands-on activities exploring science, technology, engineering, art and math.
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The Mexican artist's masked wrestler-turned-paranormal detective celebrates his 30th anniversary with his work featured in the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art's Comics Gallery.
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The new anime convention will host two Comic-Con after-parties to build awareness and excitement ahead of its Labor Day weekend debut.
Stripper Energy just received an Emmy for Journalistic Enterprise, you can watch the six-part video podcast now.