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Cinema Junkie
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Hosted by Beth Accomando
,
KPBS Public Media

Satisfy your celluloid addiction and mainline film 24/7 with Cinema Junkie’s Beth Accomando. So if you need a film fix, want to hear what filmmakers have to say about their work, feel like taking a deep dive into a genre, or just want to know what's worth seeing this weekend, then you've come to the right place. You can also find Beth's coverage of other arts and culture events here.

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Beth Accomando poses outside San Diego's Les Girls in this undated photo.
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