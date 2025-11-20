Production Services
Professional Video Production For Your Project
KPBS Production Services is a full‑service production studio providing comprehensive video production solutions. Our experienced team offers creative and technical support across every stage of production, including producing, directing, writing, crews, equipment, post‑production, audio, set design, and distribution. From straightforward shoots and equipment rentals to full‑scale episodic television production, we serve as a single, reliable partner for projects of any size.
Studio & Sound Stage Production & Rentals
KPBS is home to the largest traditional soundstage and hard cyc in the San Diego region. With more than 4,700 square feet of acoustically isolated, fully configurable shooting space, our stage is designed to support productions of any scale.
From single‑camera shoots to large, multi‑set and multi‑camera episodic productions, our facility adapts to your needs. Rent the space and bring your own crew, or enhance your production with our experienced, on‑site professionals.
Production Perks & Benefits
Multiple Shooting Setups
Backdrops include white cyclorama, green screen and curtain backdrops to personalize the space
Top-Notch Crew
Our team of production professionals are experts in producing, editing, cinematography, and motion graphics design.
Access to Makeup Room & Green Room
Our clients can prepare and relax in our inviting and upgraded makeup room and comfortable green room.
Contact Us to Learn More
Email: PRODUCTION@KPBS.ORG
Phone: (619) 594-0374
Location: 5200 Campanile Drive, San Diego 92182
KPBS offers comprehensive production services spanning every stage of the creative process. Whether you need support from concept to delivery or at a specific point in production, our team is ready to assist.
From ENG news coverage to cinematic narrative productions, our experienced creative professionals deliver high‑quality results tailored to your vision. With flexible single‑ and multi‑camera production options, we provide exceptional quality at a competitive value—backed by the technical expertise and artistic skill of our award‑winning crews.
With over 65 years of production experience at KPBS, we bring both proven craftsmanship and modern innovation to every project. Our inventory includes industry‑standard video cameras, digital cinematography equipment, and more. And if there’s something your project requires that we don’t have on site, we’ll source it—efficiently and cost‑effectively.
Motion Graphics and Design
Bring your projects to life with bold, eye‑catching motion graphics and visual effects. KPBS delivers creative solutions designed to elevate your message and captivate your audience.
Our team specializes in kinetic typography, animated infographics, 3D animation, compositing, and augmented reality—helping you showcase your products or services with impact. We create content for every distribution platform, including television, film, web, and trade‑show kiosks.
From complete branding and graphics packages to opens, closes, interstitials, and custom visual elements, our designers can craft cohesive visuals that support your story and strengthen your brand.
Services offered:
Corporate & Business Video
Brand storytelling and company profiles
Training and internal communications
Executive interviews and leadership messaging
Promotional, Marketing & Commercial Videos
Promotional campaigns
Product demos and explainers
Ads for TV, web and social platforms
Social media & Digital short form content
Optimized for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, etc.
Video for website integration, digital series
Event videography & Livestreaming
Conferences, trade shows, conventions
Concerts, galas and corporate events
Highlight reels, session recordings
Testimonial & Interview Videos
Customer or client testimonials
Case studies and success stories
Talent, spokesperson or executive hosted standups
Broadcast & TV Production
Broadcast quality content, news style, arts & culture narratives and segments
Studio productions and multi-cam workflows
Full length shows
Narrative, Specialized & Industry
Documentary and educational films
Medical, biotech, defense and research-sector videos
Tailored storytelling for specific sectors
Post-Production Services
Editing, color correction/grading, sound design, VO narration
Mastering and encoding
VFX & Motion Graphics
2D, 3D and AI generated animation and motion-graphics design and integration
Infographics and motion-graphics explainers
A. Development
Goal: Define what you’re making and why.
- Concept / creative brief
- Script or outline
- Budget estimates
- Format planning (series, episode length, platform)
- Licensing rights, compliance determinations
- Approval / greenlight
B. Pre-Production
Goal: Prepare everything to shoot efficiently.
- Final script / rundown
- Scheduling
- Budget lock
- Crew & talent booking
- Location scout and / or studio prep
- Equipment planning
- Camera blocking / Shot lists / storyboards, if applicable
- Rehearsals & technical tests
- Style, branding, logo, plan motion graphics, titles, etc.
2. Production
Goal: Capture all video and audio.
- Studio or location setup
- Camera, lighting, and sound recording
- Direction and performance
- Live switching (if applicable)
- Check and review footage
- Download and backup raw footage
3. Post-Production, Delivery & Distribution
A. Production
Goal: Gather, edit and finish the video/program.
- Ingest & organization
- Editing (rough → final)
- Graphics & titles
- Color correction
- Audio mixing
- Music & sound design
- Final approval
B. Delivery & Distribution
Goal: Deliver to MC, platform, or client.
- Mastering & QC
- Format versions (broadcast, web, social)
- Captions / compliance
- Upload or broadcast
- Archiving
