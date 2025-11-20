Production Services

KPBS offers comprehensive production services spanning every stage of the creative process. Whether you need support from concept to delivery or at a specific point in production, our team is ready to assist.

From ENG news coverage to cinematic narrative productions, our experienced creative professionals deliver high‑quality results tailored to your vision. With flexible single‑ and multi‑camera production options, we provide exceptional quality at a competitive value—backed by the technical expertise and artistic skill of our award‑winning crews.

With over 65 years of production experience at KPBS, we bring both proven craftsmanship and modern innovation to every project. Our inventory includes industry‑standard video cameras, digital cinematography equipment, and more. And if there’s something your project requires that we don’t have on site, we’ll source it—efficiently and cost‑effectively.

