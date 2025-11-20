Give Now
Production Services

Banner of Production Services

Professional Video Production For Your Project

KPBS Production Services is a full‑service production studio providing comprehensive video production solutions. Our experienced team offers creative and technical support across every stage of production, including producing, directing, writing, crews, equipment, post‑production, audio, set design, and distribution. From straightforward shoots and equipment rentals to full‑scale episodic television production, we serve as a single, reliable partner for projects of any size.

Host your event in the largest production studio in San Diego.
Studio A is the perfect backdrop for your events, performances, and creative productions.
Studio A offers a premier production experience, supported by our professional staff who are ready to assist your event needs. We have in house tables, chairs, and belly bars to meet your event needs.
Studio & Sound Stage Production & Rentals

KPBS is home to the largest traditional soundstage and hard cyc in the San Diego region. With more than 4,700 square feet of acoustically isolated, fully configurable shooting space, our stage is designed to support productions of any scale.

From single‑camera shoots to large, multi‑set and multi‑camera episodic productions, our facility adapts to your needs. Rent the space and bring your own crew, or enhance your production with our experienced, on‑site professionals.

Request a Reservation

Production Perks & Benefits

Multiple Shooting Setups

Backdrops include white cyclorama, green screen and curtain backdrops to personalize the space

Top-Notch Crew

Our team of production professionals are experts in producing, editing, cinematography, and motion graphics design.

Access to Makeup Room & Green Room

Our clients can prepare and relax in our inviting and upgraded makeup room and comfortable green room.

Contact Us to Learn More

Email: PRODUCTION@KPBS.ORG

Phone: (619) 594-0374

Location: 5200 Campanile Drive, San Diego 92182

Reservation Form

Production Services

KPBS offers comprehensive production services spanning every stage of the creative process. Whether you need support from concept to delivery or at a specific point in production, our team is ready to assist.

From ENG news coverage to cinematic narrative productions, our experienced creative professionals deliver high‑quality results tailored to your vision. With flexible single‑ and multi‑camera production options, we provide exceptional quality at a competitive value—backed by the technical expertise and artistic skill of our award‑winning crews.

With over 65 years of production experience at KPBS, we bring both proven craftsmanship and modern innovation to every project. Our inventory includes industry‑standard video cameras, digital cinematography equipment, and more. And if there’s something your project requires that we don’t have on site, we’ll source it—efficiently and cost‑effectively.

Motion Graphics and Design

Bring your projects to life with bold, eye‑catching motion graphics and visual effects. KPBS delivers creative solutions designed to elevate your message and captivate your audience.

Our team specializes in kinetic typography, animated infographics, 3D animation, compositing, and augmented reality—helping you showcase your products or services with impact. We create content for every distribution platform, including television, film, web, and trade‑show kiosks.

From complete branding and graphics packages to opens, closes, interstitials, and custom visual elements, our designers can craft cohesive visuals that support your story and strengthen your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions