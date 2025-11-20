KPBS Holiday Gift Guide: 31 local gifts that celebrate San Diego's art, food, culture and the outdoors

This year's KPBS Holiday Gift Guide features thoughtful and unique gift ideas curated by our staff — from sustainable goods to snacks and local art. And if you enjoyed last year's guide, many of those fan-favorite picks are still great gift options, too.
If you want to level up your iPhone photography or expertly tote your burrito from the taco shop, each one-of-a-kind gift showcases the region's diversity, innovation, artistry and craftsmanship — while supporting small businesses, local makers and the creative economy. Check out the full guide below to find meaningful, locally inspired presents for everyone on your list.
- • Eco-conscious, thoughtful and sustainable 🌎 ♻️
- • Foodie, coffee fan and culinary seeker 🍴☕
- • Artist, maker and craft enthusiast 🎨✂️
- • Collector, curator and design-minded 🖼️ 👁️
- • Trendsetter, local loyalist and style-maker 👕🛍️
- • Storyteller, film buff and bookworm 🎥 📚
- • Explorer, adventurer and nature-lover 🏞️ ☀️
For the eco-conscious, thoughtful and sustainable
Earthwell Refill is a great small business in Kensington. They sell refills for household items from laundry detergent and dish soaps to shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, dental floss and a lot more. Owner Katrina Oprisko is so lovely and warm, and she's creating a community for people who want to stop using single-use plastics and lessen their impact on the environment. She also supports other small businesses by stocking jewelry and other items handmade by local artists. Gift cards are available, too. I've been shopping at Earthwell Refill for a few years now, and it's become a much-loved ritual. Instead of going to a big retailer to buy cleaning and bath products, I pop over to this cute little shop, am greeted by lovely folks who work hard to make it easy for me to live a life that's gentler on the planet. Of course it's a business, but I feel like they are giving their customers the gift of living a little greener. — Megan Burke, news editor
WHERE TO GET IT:
Earthwell Refill, 4114 Adams Ave, Kensington
Bamboo Utensil Set Wrap from Worthy Picks
This set of bamboo utensils, designed by a San Diego creative, comes with a pretty, handmade organic cotton wrap, so you can roll everything up and bring it to work or even on trips. The utensils go in the dishwasher, and if needed the wrap can be machine washed with your normal laundry. I am a big fan of reducing unnecessary disposable items like plastic utensils, and it's so convenient to stuff this bundle in my lunch bag or purse. I literally use my set every day. Anahi of Worthy Picks can often be found at festivals, the Japanese Friendship Garden, makers fairs or farmer's markets around town. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
Worthy Picks, local festivals and markets, or online
Yasukochi Family Farms CSA box of fresh fruit and vegetables
These boxes of fresh produce come straight from Yasukochi Family Farms in Oceanside. You can order a single box for one-time delivery or get a weekly subscription at a discounted price. The farm says most of their produce is organic and all is grown using responsible farming methods. Subscribing directly to a farm like this is known as community-supported agriculture, or CSA. Customers get the benefits of fresher, in-season produce, and small local farmers get to have more stability in what is often a financially turbulent industry. It's also often better for the planet because a company isn't shipping the produce over long distances.
This gift is meaningful to me because it offers a path toward a more sustainable food system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on industrial-scale farming. It's also meaningful because Yasukochi Family Farms is a fourth-generation Japanese American farm, whose owners were incarcerated by the Roosevelt administration at a federal detention center in Arizona in the 1940s. The farm's story, to me, is one of strength amid repression and the search for a better path forward. — Kori Suzuki, South Bay & Imperial Valley reporter
WHERE TO GET IT:
Yasukochi Family Farms, local farmer's markets, or online
For the foodie, coffee fan and culinary seeker
Pig Candy from Coop's BBQ
Vegans and vegetarians, look away — this is a carnivore's delight from Coop's BBQ: pork belly marinated in sweet savory flavors, then smoked, and it is delicious. If you love melt-in-your-mouth fat and bacon, this is what you need. Give a gift certificate so your loved one can also choose from weekly specials, as Coop is always trying something new. He is a treasure in Lemon Grove. It is delicious and unique, and you're supporting a Black-owned small business that makes the best BBQ in San Diego. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
WHERE TO GET IT:
Coop's West Texas BBQ, 2625 Lemon Grove Ave, Lemon Grove, or online
I first tried JL Jerky after eating at Spicy Lao Kitchen, and now I'm fully hooked. They actually started with the jerky before they opened the restaurant, and you can tell — it's crispy, bold and wildly addicting. I always go for the hot version with the extra fat; the bag literally says "consume at your own risk," and they're not kidding. It's made here in San Diego with all-natural ingredients, and the Lao-style seasoning makes it totally different from your usual jerky: more intense, more savory and honestly way more fun to eat. I've shared bags of this with my family and friends, and they disappear fast. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT:
Spicy Lao Kitchen, 5375 Kearny Villa Rd, Kearny Mesa, or online
Jacinto Coffee Beans and Chocolate
Tijuana-based Jacinto Coffee sells delicious, handcrafted coffee and chocolate made with their own beans. The Finest podcast team took a trip to Tijuana with the Port of Entry crew for a panel during Tijuana Design Week earlier this year. We stopped at Jacinto's next-door neighbor, La Carmelita, for dinner, and while we waited for a table, I grabbed an oat latte from Jacinto. The espresso was so smooth and flavorful that I got back in line and bought whole beans to bring home. This is also a bonus recommendation to get tacos at La Carmelita after you pick up your coffee beans and chocolate gifts. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
Jacinto Café, Jiménez 7789, Independencia, 22055 Tijuana, B.C., or online
A lovely local business to support — they have great coffee, unique pastries and delicious sandwiches, plus açaí bowls and smoothies. If you get one of their signature lightbulb tumblers, they offer a discount on future orders when you bring it back. It'd pair perfectly with a gift card. Supporting local businesses is always at the top of my list for holiday gifts … and they have the BEST pistachio croissant! — Erica O'Brien, corporate sales administrator
WHERE TO GET IT:
Lightbulb Coffee, 8138 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa or 5665 Lindo Paseo Suite 109, College Area, or online
Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract from Straight Up Cake
This tiny yet mighty gift will change your cooking for as long as it lasts. From your cookies to whipped cream, it becomes your secret ingredient that adds a special touch to everything. Straight Up Cake is a local small-business owner found at various events and markets throughout the region. Her small-batch desserts never disappoint! — Daniel Cardenas, director of diversity equity and inclusion
WHERE TO GET IT:
Straight Up Cake online order form
PARU Blue Chamomile Loose Leaf Tea
This is a top-tier chamomile blend that stands out from anything you’ve tried before. It is delicious, relaxing, bright blue and — interestingly — goes very well mixed with your choice of milk. In fact, it’s the key ingredient in one of An's Dry Cleaning's most popular recurring gelato flavors. In the first episode of The Finest, we told the story of San Diego's PARU Tea — a tale of bold entrepreneurship, unlikely love, and the culture, history and science behind tea. When PARU set out to introduce San Diego to high-quality tea blends, Blue Chamomile became their first big hit. Founder Amy Truong told us they wanted to reinvent a classic and make it distinctly San Diegan, which they achieved by giving it a brilliant ocean-blue color from Thailand's butterfly pea flower. I left our interview at PARU with a bag, and from that day on, I looked forward to ending my evenings with a Blue Chamomile oat milk latte and little honey. I've never been much of an end-of-the-day-tea person, but PARU's Blue Chamomile changed me. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
PARU Tea, 7441 Girard Ave Suite B, La Jolla, or online
In my hunt for miniature versions of everyday bags — inspired a bit by all those cute Trader Joe's totes — I came across the Burritote. At first I thought, "This would make a funny gag gift," but the more I looked at it, the more I realized how useful it actually is. It's thermal-insulated, has a built-in salsa compartment, keeps your burrito warm for up to three hours and comes in a colorful serape-inspired print that looks like a tiny, festive duffel bag. It was created by two friends from San Diego County who spent forever debating where to find the best burrito in the region, and even though they never agreed, they did come up with this brilliant little bag. I'm definitely getting one for myself — and for anyone I know who loves a good burrito, which is probably everyone. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT:
The Burritote online
For the artist, maker and craft enthusiast
3D-Printed Earrings
You can make these yourself and customize them however you want. Holidays can be tough emotionally as well as financially, so creating something from the heart while saving money is a win. At the IDEA Lab at select San Diego Public Library locations, you can use 3D printers (check with your local branch to see if they have one). They provide templates to help you get started, and lab staff are happy to assist with whatever creation you have in mind. — Audy McAfee, arts reporter
WHERE TO GET IT:
IDEA Labs at select San Diego Public Library locations
Home Ec and Best Bud Floral regularly offer interesting workshops taught by local artists. The best part? Each workshop creates something useful and one-of-a-kind for your home or your domestic goddess/god needs, like block-printed table runners, fused-glass coasters, cake decorating and more. Offerings change seasonally. It's a great way to support a local artist, a local shop (or two) and flex your own creative muscles. You can gift the class as an experience or give the beautiful item you make. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
Home Ec + Best Bud, 4153 Adams Ave, Kensington, or online
From open studio hours to workshops and craft camps for kids, Craft on Third in downtown Chula Vista encourages everyone to tap into their creative side. Canvas painting, crochet, cake pop decorating, slime DIY, candle and floral arranging — this place has it all. I recommend this gift to anyone who wants to try a new craft but doesn't know where to start, or to seasoned crafters who want an open space to create. The owner grew up in Chula Vista and is giving back in a big way. — Andrea Cash, executive assistant
WHERE TO GET IT:
Craft on Third, 282 Third Ave. Chula Vista, or online
Sandmarc 10x Telephoto Lens for iPhone
This is the largest telephoto lens on the market for smartphones. Up until recently, there wasn't any telephoto lens for smartphones of this power. San Diego-based Sandmarc has both 6x and 10x options, bringing you remarkably close to distant subjects. It's a game changer for smartphone photography. As someone who teaches smartphone photography, I'm always looking for tools that level up the game — this lens does that and more. I'm selfishly adding it to the gift guide as a strong recommendation to my family. — Riley Arthur, web producer
WHERE TO GET IT:
Sandmarc online
For the collector, curator and design-minded
I found Naoko Mullally, or Naybacca, at this past Comic-Con and grabbed a "KPop Demon Hunters" print for my daughter's room of the HUNTR/X girls and Derpy. It's so cute — we both love it! Naybacca's chibi-style art is perfect for anyone who loves quirky, pop-culture art. She does prints featuring Disney favorites like "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mulan," "Star Wars" characters, Glinda and Elphaba and even a few "What We Do in the Shadows" vampires. She also sells stickers, enamel pins and tote bags with the same playful style. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT:
Naoko Mullally's official site or the Naybacca Etsy shop
Eyephoria: Photograph your or a loved one's eyeballs
The experience of having your eyeball photographed is intimate and pretty fun, making it a great date night or experience gift. Going solo is also an option because who wouldn't want a macro image of their eye? You can get pendants made or large digital prints. I went with my father, and we both got our eyes photographed. It was so fun, we had to help each other hold up our eyelids, and we laughed the whole time. In the end, we got beautiful images and a fun bonding experience. Now, I want one for the whole family! — Riley Arthur, web producer
WHERE TO GET IT:
Eyephoria, 585 Harbor Ln, Ruocco Park in Seaport Village San Diego
Burn All Books 2026 Risograph-Printed Calendar
This special calendar features 14 artists, each with their own delightful take on the month. Risograph printing — sometimes described as "digital screen printing" — produces vividly colorful art with a distinct style. This calendar is way more fun than a digital calendar on your phone or computer. I give credit to arts reporter and The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans for putting me on to this item. Every month, when the calendar flips (she never misses a month), I peek over to see a brilliant new piece of art that also tells us which days are which. One of our upcoming The Finest episodes will cover the history of risograph printing — a fascinating story involving multiple continents and ingenious artists bringing obsolete printing machines back to life. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
Burn All Books presale online
This is not quite local art anymore, but I met artist Michael Mahaffey while reporting on San Diego street artists and fell in love with his work, which is both geeky and loaded with sly social commentary. He has since to Savannah, but his work is still readily available on Etsy. He hand-cuts incredible stencils, spray paints the designs and adds cheeky commentary and text. I think I own 12 of his paintings! His art is unique, stunning and rebellious in both style and content, while displaying a deep affection for shared pop-culture references and a refusal to put up with B.S. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
WHERE TO GET IT:
MrMahaffey Etsy shop
For the trendsetter, local loyalist and style-maker
I've been really into The SDN. Brand's basics lately — sweatshirts, T-shirts, socks and shorts — all comfy but somehow still luxe. Most pieces feature thick San Diego Native. embroidery, and the color palettes are aesthetically pleasing, understated, stylish and fun to mix and match. Even the simplest items feel like they were made to look good while you lounge or run around town. What I love most is how creator Terrance Hosley celebrates San Diego pride in a way that feels thoughtful and inclusive. It's local without ever feeling cheesy, and just a really cool, wearable nod to the city. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT:
The SDN. Brand, 5549 El Cajon Blvd, El Cerrito, or online
El Cholo's Kid Tall Tote Bag in Broken Heart
El Cholo's Kid offers a variety of Mexican artisan-made bags for someone looking for traditional craftsmanship with a modern twist. The woven bags come in unique colors and patterns, and they are eco-friendly, made from recycled materials. These bags always remind me of my grandma and mom at the tianguis, and now I can start my own collection with modern designs. It's a way to pay tribute while attuning it to your personal style. This gift is cute and versatile — it can be used at the farmer's market, as a laptop bag or an everyday tote. Different sizes are available, including a teeny tiny nano. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator
WHERE TO GET IT:
El Cholo's Kid, 282 Third Ave Ste A, Chula Vista, or online
Fingerprint Jewelry from Errant Gem
This highly personalized, handcrafted jewelry piece makes a meaningful gift. I'm hoping to schedule a session with my daughter to capture a keepsake from when she was younger. I can definitely see people using this as a legacy gift that can be passed down through generations. I discovered Rafael from Ojo Creativo at the Barrio Logan Art Hub Makerspace, and loved his jewelry pieces. He also does tintype photography (which we featured in last year's guide), if that's more your style. — Andrea Cash, executive assistant
WHERE TO GET IT:
Errant Gem, 2151 Logan Ave, Barrio Logan, or online
A fun gift for someone who has everything, or for anyone who wants a great-smelling, good-looking car accessory. This small, local business is woman-owned, and the products are fun while also promoting mental wellness. The scents help create a personal vibe in your car. A portion of proceeds goes to La Jolla Family House, which provides housing for families going through cancer. — Margaux Dinerman, major gift officer
WHERE TO GET IT:
Shooska online
For the storyteller, film buff and bookworm
Film Lover Membership at Digital Gym Cinema
If you are looking for the perfect gift for a cinephile, this membership helps ensure the future of San Diego's last truly independent cinema and gives unlimited access to all its film programming. That means the recipient could see two or three films a week! (Note: There is also a $60 option with fewer benefits.) I love movies, and I especially love watching them in a cinema with other people so we can give our undivided attention to what's on the screen and enjoy a communal experience. Digital Gym Cinema is dedicated to not just running new films but also curating programs. I love this venue not just because it is the home for Film Geeks SD, a volunteer group I work with, but also because there is care and passion in everything they do — and we need to support that. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
WHERE TO GET IT:
Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St, East Village, or online
Verbatim is a huge used bookstore in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego. Not only do they have an excellent selection, the store is extremely cute, and the staff very friendly. Shopping for a new read becomes an experience. I'm a big believer in buying used items for sustainability. It can be hard to find good-quality used books, but Verbatim only purchases items in good condition and curates an excellent selection. — Lara McCaffrey, social media strategist
WHERE TO GET IT:
Verbatim Books, 3793 30th St, North Park, or online
"Megalopolis" graphic novel
I love how Francis Ford Coppola swings for the fences with his movies, and "Megalopolis" was no exception. It's a densely layered, experimental film, and some of its ideas are explored in different ways in the graphic novel adaptation, created by local author Chris Ryall. The book is gorgeous and thoughtful, and it makes a perfect companion to the film, which is worth checking out as well. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
WHERE TO GET IT:
Most local comic book shops or online
I met author/poet/artist Gaby Moreno when she asked for an interview, and I have watched her grow as an artist since. She has a ferocious drive to create, and I love that she self-published a poetry book after having one of her poems included in a collected works. Gaby has a fierce young voice, she is a fighter and not a victim, and her work has fire and passion. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie
WHERE TO GET IT:
Online
"Some Dogs Have Jobs" Boardbook
Great for young readers, toddlers or children who love dogs. This book is the brainchild of my friend and photographer Shana Thompson, along with product designer Caitlin Flint. Shana worked on this project during COVID, where I often watched her dog Lucy (featured in the Kickstarter video), helping with search-and-rescue training. Fun fact: Lucy and my dog, Rocky, were best buddies! I love the beautiful images in the project, the lengths Shana went to document every dog job, and her commitment. Turning this into a children's book was a great idea, and I even got to hold the prototype in my hands. They are funding publishing independently through crowdfunding. — Carolyne Corelis, video journalist
WHERE TO GET IT:
Kickstarter campaign
For the explorer, adventurer and nature-lover
Cleveland National Forest Adventure Pass
If you love Mt. Laguna, this is the annual pass for you. The car hang tag allows you to park and access any trailhead in the Mt. Laguna area (or anywhere else in the Cleveland, Angeles, San Bernardino and Los Padres National Forests) for just $30. If you often take your whole running/hiking/biking crew up to tackle the Laguna Meadows loop, consider adding on the $5 "Second Vehicle Pass." Mt. Laguna is my happy place: a gorgeous forest nestled in the mountains with miles upon miles of trails and endless views. Plus, the Cleveland National Forest encompasses so much of the region's natural biodiversity — America's Wildest City. Of all the outdoor annual passes I've ever bought (and I have bought a lot), this one is the best value. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
The U.S. Forest Service lists of approved vendors, including many local shops, or you can purchase online
A Round of Disc Golf at Morley Field
A round of disc golf (not to be confused with frisbee!) at Morley Field combines the joys of a long walk with the thrill of competition. Morley Field Disc Golf Course is beautifully maintained, and everyone there is very kind. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned pro, it's always a good time. — Brenden Tuccinardi, news web producer
WHERE TO GET IT:
Morley Field Disc Golf Course, 3090 Pershing Dr, North Park, or book tee times online
Can you think of a better way to experience a San Diego sunset than gliding through the air over the ocean? You can book tandem flights or lessons at Gliderport online or book directly with a glider pilot. From a viewing platform, you can invite the whole family to watch and get pictures of you in the air. Afterward, round out the evening with a picnic on the cliffs or a beer and pizza at the bar. Gliderport is a fun destination even if you aren't flying and is a quintessential San Diego locals spot. While hang gliding might not be for everyone, it's an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience — unless, of course, you decide to take multiple lessons! — Riley Arthur, web producer
WHERE TO GET IT:
Torrey Pines Gliderport, 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr, La Jolla, or online
For the outdoorsy person who has everything, help them add a little bling to their backpack or jacket with a set of cute, tiny scout-style merit badges. Each patch features an embroidered California motif, like the state poppy, quail or flag bear. I was a scouting dropout, so these merit badges speak to my un-actualized need for patch affirmations. Plus, you can support the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation in the process, one of San Diego's crown jewels. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest
WHERE TO GET IT:
Mission Trails Regional Park Gift Shop, One Father Junipero Serra Trail, Mission Trails, or online