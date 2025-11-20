KPBS Holiday Gift Guide: 31 local gifts that celebrate San Diego's art, food, culture and the outdoors

For the foodie, coffee fan and culinary seeker

Beth Accomando / KPBS

Pig Candy from Coop's BBQ

Vegans and vegetarians, look away — this is a carnivore's delight from Coop's BBQ: pork belly marinated in sweet savory flavors, then smoked, and it is delicious. If you love melt-in-your-mouth fat and bacon, this is what you need. Give a gift certificate so your loved one can also choose from weekly specials, as Coop is always trying something new. He is a treasure in Lemon Grove. It is delicious and unique, and you're supporting a Black-owned small business that makes the best BBQ in San Diego. — Beth Accomando, arts reporter + KPBS Cinema Junkie

WHERE TO GET IT:

Coop's West Texas BBQ, 2625 Lemon Grove Ave, Lemon Grove, or online

Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS

JL Jerky's Lao Beef Jerky

I first tried JL Jerky after eating at Spicy Lao Kitchen, and now I'm fully hooked. They actually started with the jerky before they opened the restaurant, and you can tell — it's crispy, bold and wildly addicting. I always go for the hot version with the extra fat; the bag literally says "consume at your own risk," and they're not kidding. It's made here in San Diego with all-natural ingredients, and the Lao-style seasoning makes it totally different from your usual jerky: more intense, more savory and honestly way more fun to eat. I've shared bags of this with my family and friends, and they disappear fast. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor

WHERE TO GET IT:

Spicy Lao Kitchen, 5375 Kearny Villa Rd, Kearny Mesa, or online

Courtesy of Jacinto Café

Jacinto Coffee Beans and Chocolate

Tijuana-based Jacinto Coffee sells delicious, handcrafted coffee and chocolate made with their own beans. The Finest podcast team took a trip to Tijuana with the Port of Entry crew for a panel during Tijuana Design Week earlier this year. We stopped at Jacinto's next-door neighbor, La Carmelita, for dinner, and while we waited for a table, I grabbed an oat latte from Jacinto. The espresso was so smooth and flavorful that I got back in line and bought whole beans to bring home. This is also a bonus recommendation to get tacos at La Carmelita after you pick up your coffee beans and chocolate gifts. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter + host of The Finest

WHERE TO GET IT:

Jacinto Café, Jiménez 7789, Independencia, 22055 Tijuana, B.C., or online

Lightbulb Coffee via Instagram

Lightbulb Coffee

A lovely local business to support — they have great coffee, unique pastries and delicious sandwiches, plus açaí bowls and smoothies. If you get one of their signature lightbulb tumblers, they offer a discount on future orders when you bring it back. It'd pair perfectly with a gift card. Supporting local businesses is always at the top of my list for holiday gifts … and they have the BEST pistachio croissant! — Erica O'Brien, corporate sales administrator

WHERE TO GET IT:

Lightbulb Coffee, 8138 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa or 5665 Lindo Paseo Suite 109, College Area, or online

Courtesy of Straight Up Cake

Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract from Straight Up Cake

This tiny yet mighty gift will change your cooking for as long as it lasts. From your cookies to whipped cream, it becomes your secret ingredient that adds a special touch to everything. Straight Up Cake is a local small-business owner found at various events and markets throughout the region. Her small-batch desserts never disappoint! — Daniel Cardenas, director of diversity equity and inclusion

WHERE TO GET IT:

Straight Up Cake online order form

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS

PARU Blue Chamomile Loose Leaf Tea

This is a top-tier chamomile blend that stands out from anything you’ve tried before. It is delicious, relaxing, bright blue and — interestingly — goes very well mixed with your choice of milk. In fact, it’s the key ingredient in one of An's Dry Cleaning's most popular recurring gelato flavors. In the first episode of The Finest , we told the story of San Diego's PARU Tea — a tale of bold entrepreneurship, unlikely love, and the culture, history and science behind tea. When PARU set out to introduce San Diego to high-quality tea blends, Blue Chamomile became their first big hit. Founder Amy Truong told us they wanted to reinvent a classic and make it distinctly San Diegan, which they achieved by giving it a brilliant ocean-blue color from Thailand's butterfly pea flower. I left our interview at PARU with a bag, and from that day on, I looked forward to ending my evenings with a Blue Chamomile oat milk latte and little honey. I've never been much of an end-of-the-day-tea person, but PARU's Blue Chamomile changed me. — Anthony Wallace, producer of The Finest

WHERE TO GET IT:

PARU Tea, 7441 Girard Ave Suite B, La Jolla, or online

Courtesy of Burritote

Burritote

In my hunt for miniature versions of everyday bags — inspired a bit by all those cute Trader Joe's totes — I came across the Burritote. At first I thought, "This would make a funny gag gift," but the more I looked at it, the more I realized how useful it actually is. It's thermal-insulated, has a built-in salsa compartment, keeps your burrito warm for up to three hours and comes in a colorful serape-inspired print that looks like a tiny, festive duffel bag. It was created by two friends from San Diego County who spent forever debating where to find the best burrito in the region, and even though they never agreed, they did come up with this brilliant little bag. I'm definitely getting one for myself — and for anyone I know who loves a good burrito, which is probably everyone. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor

WHERE TO GET IT:

The Burritote online

