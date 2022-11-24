Give Now
Holidays

Featured stories
Thanksgiving Food Safety
Larry Crowe
/
FR41490 AP
Local
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
Jonel Aleccia/ The Associated Press
After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving.
san diego international airport terminal 2 baggage claim crowd
Carlos Castillos
/
KPBS
Local
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
David Koenig and Alexandra Olson
From left: 1) Colored scanning electron micrograph (SEM) of a human cell infected with H3N2 flu virus (gold filamentous particles). 2) Scanning electron micrograph of human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions (colorized blue) that are shedding from the surface of human lung epithelial cells. 3) Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus particles (gold).
Science Source/ NIAID
National
Experts are concerned Thanksgiving gatherings could accelerate a 'tripledemic'
Rob Stein
Events
Crown Landing, Loews Coronado Bay Resort
  • Thanksgiving
  • Winter Holidays
  • Family
  • Food
  • Kids
  • Teens
  • Holidays

Thanksgiving at Crown Landing, Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 12 PM
Crown Landing, Loews Coronado Bay Resort
$69 per adult and $29 for kids 12 and under. Kids 6 and under are free
Untitled.jpg
  • Holidays
  • Winter Holidays
  • Family
  • Kids

Thanksgiving Weekend RV Camping at Campland on the Bay

Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 7 AM
Campland on the Bay
Check website for rates.
Camarada
  • Acoustic
  • Classical
  • Winter Holidays

'Festiva' with Camarada

Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 PM
Mission Theater
$20-$25
FGMS Holiday Boutique
  • Winter Holidays
  • Family
  • Museums

FGMS Holiday Boutique

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 AM
Ongoing until December 10, 2022
Fallbrook Gem & Minerals Society
Free
Santa at TSD
  • Kids
  • Winter Holidays
  • Holidays

Santa Visits The Super Dentists

Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Eastlake
Santa at TSD
  • Kids
  • Winter Holidays
  • Holidays

Santa Visits The Super Dentists

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Kearny Mesa
Santa at TSD.jpg
  • Kids
  • Winter Holidays
  • Holidays

Santa Visits The Super Dentists

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists
Santa at TSD
  • Kids
  • Holidays
  • Winter Holidays

Santa Visits The Super Dentists

Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Escondido
Christmas Concert & Holiday Reception
  • Winter Holidays
  • Holidays
  • Music

La Jolla Presbyterian Church Free Christmas Concert & Holiday Reception

Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4 PM
Ongoing until December 11, 2022
La Jolla Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
Free
Rib Roast
  • Winter Holidays
  • Holidays
  • Food
  • Family
  • Teens

Homemade Christmas Meals Prepped by Gelson’s

Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until December 22, 2022
Gelson's
$7-$200

