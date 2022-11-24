Featured stories
After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving at Crown Landing, Loews Coronado Bay Resort
Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 12 PM
Crown Landing, Loews Coronado Bay Resort
$69 per adult and $29 for kids 12 and under. Kids 6 and under are free
Thanksgiving Weekend RV Camping at Campland on the Bay
Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 7 AM
Campland on the Bay
Check website for rates.
'Festiva' with Camarada
Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 PM
Mission Theater
$20-$25
FGMS Holiday Boutique
Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 AM
Ongoing until December 10, 2022
Fallbrook Gem & Minerals Society
Free
Santa Visits The Super Dentists
Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Eastlake
Santa Visits The Super Dentists
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Kearny Mesa
Santa Visits The Super Dentists
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists
Santa Visits The Super Dentists
Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 AM
The Super Dentists Escondido
La Jolla Presbyterian Church Free Christmas Concert & Holiday Reception
Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4 PM
Ongoing until December 11, 2022
La Jolla Presbyterian Church Sanctuary
Free
Homemade Christmas Meals Prepped by Gelson’s
Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until December 22, 2022
Gelson's
$7-$200
Critics peel back the layers of Cate Blanchett's latest film
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to New York Times columnist Melissa Clark about cutting out the stress — especially if it's your first time cooking for the holiday.
We all have that one dish that excites our palates and calls to mind special memories with Mom, Dad, Grandma or a favorite aunt who created delicious, comforting dishes.
Deb Perelman, creator of the hugely popular Smitten Kitchen website, whips up some budget-conscious, vegetable-centric Thanksgiving side dishes. Her new cookbook is Smitten Kitchen Keepers.
The Thanksgiving holiday is a day when many of us gather with family and friends to share a meal and reflect on the last year.
Mariah Carey sought to trademark the branding for products, but her request was rejected after a challenge from full-time Christmas musician Elizabeth Chan. Now anyone can be a Christmas queen.
Turkey and cranberries were linked in print for the first time in a 1796 cookbook. Not long after, (give or take 180+ years), Susan Stamberg began sharing her family's cranberry relish recipe on NPR.
So far, three of 12 unions representing freight rail workers have rejected the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration in September. Those unions are holding out for paid sick leave.
While flu and RSV cases are increasing, hopeful signs are emerging that suggest the post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 case load will be milder compared to previous waves.
Despite inflation, this year is on track for the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season in over two decades, according to AAA.
