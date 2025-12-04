San Diego weekend arts events: Kitschmastime, SoNoFest and '80s Shakespeare

Visual art

'It's Kitschmastime Again'

Courtesy of the Athenaeum Artist duo Brian & Ryan are shown in a previous Kitschmastime pageant at the Athenaeum Art Center in an undated photo.

Local artist duo Brian and Ryan are back with their annual Kitschmastime pageant, celebrating all things kitschy and absurd about the season, with performance art, theatrics, storytelling, music and a visual art exhibit in the Bread & Salt complex — including the Great Magical Talking Christmas Tree. The opening night and pageant is produced by local arts nonprofit Project [BLANK]. Guests are invited to bring new, unopened clothing, hygiene items, books or craft supplies to donate to Border Angels. A list of approved items is here . While the pageantry is one night only, the Kitschmas art exhibition will remain on view through Dec. 31.

6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. On view through Dec. 31 | Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15 suggested donation or free for Athenaeum members

Courtesy of Quint Gallery "From The Mid-Eighties," by Manny Farber, is currently on display at Quint Gallery.

Manny Farber: ‘An Up Beat Title’

Quint Gallery's current exhibit, Manny Farber's "An Up Beat Title," offers a glimpse at some of the late UC San Diego art and film professor's vivid, large-scale, extremely detailed paintings and drawings. The exhibit was recently flagged as a global " must-see " by Artforum. A correlating exhibit of Farber and his wife Patricia Patterson's work is currently on view at La Jolla Historical Society through Feb. 1, 2026.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 3, 2026 | Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free

'San Diego Pottery Tour'

The annual, self-guided San Diego Pottery Tour includes 17 open studios and dozens of ceramic artists across the county. Artists include Sam Lopez, Jess Carter, Anita Yun and Melissa Ordway at Shape Theory Studio; David and Mary Cuzick and more at Cuzick Pottery; Aca DeCapri, Theo Hirschfield and Jude Castillo at Tao of Clay; and Terri Hughes-Oelrich at her own studio. Check out the map here .

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 6-7 | Various locations, Spring Valley to La Jolla | Free

Theater

Rich Soublet Cygnet Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol" is shown in an undated photo.

'A Christmas Carol'

Back for its 10th year — now in Cygnet's new home in Liberty Station — this production of "A Christmas Carol" is always a delight, with music, strong performances and the timelessness of Dickens' classic story.

Through Dec. 28 | Cygnet Theatre, 2880 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station | $22+

'IFs (Imaginary Friends)'

Trinity Theatre Company at the Mission Valley Mall presents a world premiere play by Thomas J. Misuraca. The play follows a group of lonely imaginary friends — left squandered by the children who created them — as they each begin to build new connections with elderly people. Trinity Theatre Company originally held a reading of this play in its third annual New Works Festival this April and committed to staging this full production after audiences loved it.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5-14 | Trinity Theatre Company, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, Mission Valley | $30

'Twelfth Night' by William Shakespeare

My favorite Shakespeare play gets the 1980s treatment courtesy of the San Diego State University School of Theatre, Television and Film. This time, Viola gets shipwrecked on California beaches, and her disguise-riddled love triangle is entangled with mixtapes and neon.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3-7 | Prebys Stage, SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, College Area | $20

'89 Carson Junction Road'

A new play by prolific local playwright Michael Mizerany takes the stage at Diversionary, following two combat veterans who, in a future encounter one Christmas Eve, must come to terms with their history and desire. Ages 18+.

Dec. 5-13 | Diversionary Black Box, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights | $30

Teatro Máscara Mágica: 'La Pastorela'

For the 39th year, Teatro Máscara Mágica presents a theatrical holiday production inspired by Mexican tradition. The family-friendly show includes live music and a piñata at Casa Familiar's El Salon venue. Additional performances will also be held at Southwestern College Performing Arts Center Dec. 18-23.

7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4-7 | El Salon Theatre, 114 W. Hall Ave., San Ysidro | $10-$25

Music

Songwriter Sanctuary: Holiday Edition

To close out the monthly singer-songwriter showcases for the year, Songwriter Sanctuary will host Cara Cormier, David Beldock & Peggy Watson and JT Moring for a holiday-themed evening of local talent.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 | Normal Heights United Church, 4650 Mansfield St., Normal Heights | $10 suggested donation

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: 'Trinity'

An orchestral work inspired by Oppenheimer? American composer John Adams' 2007 "Doctor Atomic Symphony" is a powerful, cinematic and complex adaptation of his opera of the same name (created with librettist Peter Sellars).

The symphony will also perform Beethoven's "Mass in C."

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-7 | Mandeville Auditorium, 9390 Mandeville Lane, UC San Diego | $22-$49

'Drama and Pathos: Goosby plays Tchaikovsky'

American violinist Randall Goosby joins the San Diego Symphony on Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto in D Major," a particularly difficult piece for a soloist that was inspired by Russian folk music — and was written after Tchaikovsky left Russia to mourn and recover after a short-lived marriage that went south. Also performed: Unsuk Chin's "Subito con forza" and Mussorgsky's "Pictures from an Exhibition," arranged for orchestra by Ravel.

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6-7 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$103

Le Salon de Musiques: Concert 3

The intimate chamber music series returns Sunday, including champagne and a French buffet, a musicologist talk and interactive conversation between performers and audience. The musicians will perform Mozart's "String Quartet No. 16 in E Flat Major," Herbert Howells' "String Quartet No. 2, Fantasy" and Robert Schumann's "String Quartet in A Major."

4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 | La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla | $69-$120

Bach Collegium: Handel's 'Messiah'

A holiday staple, Handel’s “Messiah" is majestic, sparkling and familiar — though Handel originally composed it as an Easter piece. Local early music ensemble Bach Collegium will perform the work as part of a new tradition. Directed by Ruben Valenzuela, the performance will also feature choral soloists Estelí Gomez, Jay Carter, Jacob Perry, Michael Jones and Jonathan Woody.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $38-$73

Vienna Teng

Boundary-pushing chamber-folk musician Vienna Teng is touring in support of an incredible new album, "We've Got You." Her style is a fascinating blend of storytelling and poetry mixed with piano compositions, vocal looping and other experiments.

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 | Lou Lou's Jungle Room, 2225 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | $30

Dance

MOMIX: 'Alice'

Choreographer Moses Pendleton formed the "dancer-illusionists" company MOMIX in 1980. In "Alice," dancers bring audiences into the world of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" with acrobatics and contemporary dance.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $36-$99

'Unraveling Into Motion'

MiraCosta College faculty and student dancers and choreographers will present new, original works in a wide range of styles, directed by Dave Massey.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4-7 | Theatre Blvd. 2000, MiraCosta Oceanside Campus, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside | $12-$17

Festivals, markets and more

City of San Diego Performances at Spreckels Organ Pavilion are shown during a previous year's December Nights.

December Nights 2025

San Diego's annual, massive holiday extravaganza takes over Balboa Park this weekend. If you're into energetic crowds, jam-packed festive performances, delicious International Cottages food and drink and free museum admission — start planning your transit or parking route now . Check out a list of all the performances and activities here , or check out the interactive map on your mobile device here .

3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5-6 | Balboa Park | Free

Holiday Craft Fair: Outside the Lens and TIEE

Youth media arts nonprofit Outside the Lens and TIEE Vocational and Adult Services present a craft fair to support neurodiverse artists and small business owners with disabilities. Participating artists and vendors will sell a range of artistic crafts and art for unique gifts.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 | The Institute for Effective Education, 2225 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley | Free

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off

KPBS graphic designer Tony Zuniga once said, "It's not the holidays until I see The Creepy Creeps play at SoNo Fest." Well, here we are again. Support McKinley Elementary School, taste a bunch of delicious chili, shop for gifts from local vendors and soak in outdoor performances by 12 local bands. The Creepy Creeps, for the record, perform at 2:30 p.m.

Also in the lineup: Whiskey & Burlap, Julia Sage & the Bad Hombres and more. North Park and South Park restaurants competing for Best Chili include Kairoa Brewing, Finca, Mabel's Gone Fishing, Tribute Pizza, Pop Pie Company, Tacotarian, North Park Creamery and many more. Not a huge chili fan? Other food is available, including pizzas from Buona Forchetta. While chili tasting tickets range from $25-$35, the festival is free to attend.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 | 32nd St. and Thorn St., North Park | Free-$35

Karli Cadel Visitors play in real snow at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido's Winter Wonderland Festival in an undated photo.

Winter Wonderland Festival

Real snow in Escondido? California Center for the Arts magically (well, scientifically) creates fresh snow for families to play in, throw snowballs and build snowpeople. At the Winter Wonderland Festival, you can also find a holiday market, Santa, crafts and more.