San Diego Humane Society releases first hoary bat in SoCal with tracking transmitter

The San Diego Humane Society has successfully released a rehabilitated hoary bat fitted with a Motus tracking device, marking the first time a hoary bat has been equipped with the technology in Southern California.

"This release is an exciting step forward for bat conservation in our region, SDHS Wildlife Medical Supervisor Marie Bosch said in a statement. "Being able to track a species that is both migratory and arboreal will deepen our understanding of their needs and behaviors in Southern California."

The release took place in Carlsbad on Sunday near Agua Hedionda Lagoon, with the help of "Stellaluna" author and illustrator Janell Cannon, who has been an "enthusiastic supporter of the effort." Cannon helped coordinate the release site, photographed the bat's release and recorded his echolocation calls with a bat detector as he flew away.

Courtesy of San Diego Humane Society A hoary bat is fitted with a tracking sensor in this undated photograph.

Cannon said she hoped the release and upcoming tracking data will help raise awareness about bat conservation.

According to the SDHS, hoary bats are known for both long-distance migration and winter hibernation and often travel from northern regions into Southern California's milder climate. Because they are "solitary species" and roost in tree foliage rather than caves or crevices, their habitats and seasonal movements remain less understood, officials said.

"With a Motus wildlife tracking tower located nearby, researchers and rehabilitators hope to receive valuable information about where the bat travels next — whether he remains in the area to hibernate or continues migrating along the Pacific Flyway," the SDHS added.

The adult male bat was rescued during a recent storm in coastal North County on Nov. 14, then brought to the organization's Bahde Wildlife Center for care. After a period of rest, the bat regained full health and was deemed ready for release, according to SDHS personnel.

San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife Program cares for more than 13,000 wild animals each year.

People who encounter an injured, sick or truly orphaned wild animal can visit SDHS's Wildlife Help Hub for assistance.

