ScreenTime
By Andrew Bracken
Playgrounds aren’t just outdoors anymore, and childhood is spent increasingly on screens, in digital spaces. ScreenTime features conversations, resources, and practical information to help parents navigate the challenges that come with parenting in the digital age.
ScreenTime Videos
Here's what some young people in San Diego and Imperial counties feel about growing up in today's digital age of smart phones, social media, and always-online video games.
“Screen time recommendations vary by age. For toddlers, the limits are tight. For school-age kids, it’s more about balance than hard numbers. But once screen use is over four hours a day, it’s time to take a closer look. Is it replacing sleep? Are they still getting outside, moving their bodies, talking with people face-to-face, and having time to just be bored?
I care less about the number of minutes and more about what screens are pushing out and how they’re making your child feel. Do they seem calm afterward, or overstimulated? Energized or zoned out? Did they laugh, connect, rest, or reset today? If not, the screen time is likely too much.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution for screen rules, so parents should consider their children’s ages, what electronic devices are in the household, and the family’s needs for communication and schoolwork on electronic devices. Generally, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time before the age of 2. From there, they recommend introducing screen time gradually while encouraging healthy habits and screen-free activities.
However, it’s important for parents to recognize when screen use becomes problematic and begins to adversely affect a child’s quality of life, relationships, and daily functioning. Children may be unable to control of reduce their screen use and lose interest in other activities.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
“Not until high school. There’s no rush. Flip phones and kid phones still exist and they work. A smartphone is not just a phone. It’s a door to the entire world. That is a huge responsibility. I think of it like handing over car keys. You want them to have the judgment to use it well. Start with something simple. Build trust first. Take your time.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“There’s no perfect age when children are ready for phones. It’s important to consider your child’s maturity and responsibility levels. Parents should have open conversations with their children prior to getting them smartphones to set rules and help them navigate their relationship with screen use.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
“Most platforms say 13, but that does not mean your child is ready. Most kids won't be ready for social media until 16. Social media brings pressure, comparison, and privacy risks. Ask yourself: Can they think before they post? Do they understand privacy? Can they come to you when something doesn’t feel right? If not, hold off. If yes, stay involved. Sit beside them at first. Talk about what they’re seeing and doing.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“Given risks to youth safety and privacy, most social media platforms require youth to be age 13 or older to make an account. However, one of our recent studies found that nearly two-thirds of 11-12-year-olds were able to create social media accounts. This highlights a significant issue with the current age verification processes, which are largely ineffective. Most social media platforms lack robust mechanisms to verify users' ages, making it easy for children to bypass these restrictions simply by entering a false date of birth.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
“Start by asking if it’s impacting sleep. Are they more irritable? Sneaking screen time? Less interested in things they used to enjoy? Withdrawing from friends or family? For kids with ADHD, anxiety, or low mood, screens can start as a way to cope and then become a cycle that’s hard to break. This isn’t about blame. It’s a sign your child might need more support.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“Warning signs include when screen use adversely affects a child’s quality of life, relationships, and daily functioning. Children may be unable to control or reduce their screen use. They may lose interest in other activities. Screen use preoccupies their thoughts.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
“Transitions matter. Don’t just say “turn it off” without a plan for what’s next. Help them shift. Suggest connecting with a friend, going outside, or running an errand they enjoy. If you just take the screen away with nothing else lined up, you’re asking for a meltdown. But if you guide them into something else, you’re helping them build the skill of shifting attention. And yes, boredom is okay. They don’t need a screen every time they feel uncomfortable or restless.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“Parents should regularly talk to their children about social media usage and develop a family media plan, which could include setting limits and encouraging screen-free time, such as before bedtime or during family meals.
One of the biggest predictors of adolescents’ screen use is their parents' screen use. It is important that parents act as role model for their children. For instance, if parents make a family rule not to use screens or text at mealtime, they should try to follow the rules also.
Limiting screen use is a challenge for adults and children alike given notifications, addictive algorithms, and integration with communication and work. I do think it is important for parents to try to practice what they preach. For instance, if parents make a family rule not to use screens at mealtime, they should try to follow the rules also.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
“Be involved. If they’re playing a game, sit down and watch. Ask questions. Learn about it like you would with any other interest whether it’s soccer, dinosaurs, or baking. Use safety settings, but don’t rely on them alone. The most important thing is to stay connected. Talk about what they’re seeing and who they’re talking to. Ask how it makes them feel. Some kids are more vulnerable online, especially if they struggle with impulse control or low self-esteem. Your involvement is their best protection.”Dr. Willough Jenkins, child psychiatrist, Rady Children’s Hospital
“Since bedroom screen use had the strongest link to exposure to mature or unsafe content, setting clear rules about screens in the bedroom—especially before bedtime—could be one of the most effective ways for parents to limit their kids’ access to mature content.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends developing a family media plan, which can be an individualized set of guidelines that seem practical for your household. To do this, families can have regular conversations with adolescents about screen use. Parents can start by implementing screen-free times around bedtime and mealtimes. Not only has this been shown to improve sleep and eating habits, but it will also prevent unchecked exposure to mature content in the privacy of the bedroom.”Dr. Jason Nagata, pediatrician and researcher, US San Francisco
Andrew Bracken
Lead of the Screentime project
Andrew Bracken is the host and producer of KPBS Roundtable. He also is a producer and fill-in host for KPBS Midday Edition. Previously, he created and hosted the KPBS podcast “My First Day." His work has been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego Film Awards, and the San Diego Foundation, among others. During his infrequent free time, he likes to play drums in and around San Diego.
-
The National Institutes of Health will partner with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to create a database of Americans with autism, using insurance claims, medical records and smartwatch data.
-
Instagram is beginning to test the use of artificial intelligence to determine if kids are lying about their ages on the app, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.
-
The more students turn to chatbots, the fewer chances they have to develop real-life relationships that can lead to jobs and later success.
-
San Diego County announced a lawsuit Thursday against Google, SnapChat, YouTube, TikTok and Meta — the parent company of Instagram and Facebook. It alleges their conduct constitutes a public nuisance.
_