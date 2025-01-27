Andrew Bracken

Lead of the Screentime project

Andrew Bracken is the host and producer of KPBS Roundtable. He also is a producer and fill-in host for KPBS Midday Edition. Previously, he created and hosted the KPBS podcast “My First Day." His work has been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego Film Awards, and the San Diego Foundation, among others. During his infrequent free time, he likes to play drums in and around San Diego.