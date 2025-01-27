Give Now
By Andrew Bracken

Playgrounds aren’t just outdoors anymore, and childhood is spent increasingly on screens, in digital spaces. ScreenTime features conversations, resources, and practical information to help parents navigate the challenges that come with parenting in the digital age.

Here's what some young people in San Diego and Imperial counties feel about growing up in today's digital age of smart phones, social media, and always-online video games.

Young people share how video games have shaped their childhoods
Young people share their views on social media in their lives
Young people reflect on growing up with screens
Young people reflect on navigating cyberbullying
What teens wish their parents would know about growing up in the digital age
Algorithms | Field Notes - KPBS ScreenTime
Lead of the Screentime project

Andrew Bracken is the host and producer of KPBS Roundtable. He also is a producer and fill-in host for KPBS Midday Edition. Previously, he created and hosted the KPBS podcast “My First Day." His work has been recognized by the San Diego Press Club, the San Diego Film Awards, and the San Diego Foundation, among others. During his infrequent free time, he likes to play drums in and around San Diego.

What keeps you up at night when it comes to kids and technology?
ScreenTime also wants to hear about your family’s experience navigating a world that is more than ever driven by media.

