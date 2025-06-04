ScreenTime trailer

S1: It's hard to ignore that childhood has changed in so many ways. And one of the most striking reasons is the role technology is playing in it. With the rise of touch screens and social media always on video games and group chats. Kids are spending more of their time and their childhoods on screens and we need to talk about it.

S2: It is so important for parents to approach their kids digital lives not with blame and shame , not with judgment , but with curiosity and creativity.

S1: This is Screen Time , featuring conversations about technology and kids in today's digital age. We learn more about the research into screens and kids to help us better understand technology's impact.

S3: Can you play a lot ? You need to play more , and it's harder to stop because you get a desensitization to that dopamine and you start to seek it more.

S4: We do know that a big predictor of child screen use is actually their parent's screen use. And so if we are making rules for the household , then parents need to follow also.

S1: I'm Andrew Bracken and I hope you'll join me as we navigate the seas of parenting and technology together. Coming soon from KPBS.

