KPBS Rentals

KPBS The Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center offers versatile event spaces, conveniently located at the gateway to San Diego State University. The recent renovation and expansion is designed to welcome and engage the community and provides a perfect setting to host meetings, conferences and special events.
Photo of the front of KPBS station

Any questions, please email rentals@kpbs.org or (619) 594-3232, Available Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM (PST)

Host your next event at KPBS

KPBS The Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center offers versatile event spaces, conveniently located at the gateway to San Diego State University. The recent renovation and expansion is designed to welcome and engage the community and provides a perfect setting to host meetings, conferences and special events.

Plan your event today

Submit your request and a member from our team will be in touch with you.

Reservation form

The Community Engagement Center has built in speakers, handheld microphones, and HDMI connectivity for your presentations.
Community Engagement Center is a flexible space designed to bring people together that can accommodate a wide range of events.
We have in house tables, chairs, and belly bars to meet your event needs.
Community Engagement Center

  • The Community Engagement Center is a grand venue with a flexible rental space that is perfect for medium-to-large corporate meetings, fundraisers, galas and educational training.
  • 2304 sq. ft.
  • 180 Theater Style
  • 120 Banquet Style

Floor Plans

Take your event outdoors! Every Community Engagement Center reservation includes access to our beautiful patio.
The added flexibility with our outdoor patio is perfect for receptions, breakouts, or catering needs.
Jeannie Community Engagement Garden Patio

  • Included with every Community Engagement Center rental
  • 1248 sq. ft.

Floor Plans

Our Grand Lobby features a modern design with stylish furniture that makes guest feel right at home.
Our Grand Lobby offers a welcoming first impression which is the perfect place for guest to check in.
Step into our Grand Lobby and be greeted by natural lighting and an inviting open atmosphere.
C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby

  • The C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby can be booked in conjunction with the Community Engagement Center. The lobby is a large open space with lots of natural sunlight and is a perfect area for reception and hosting/welcoming guests.
  • 1267 sq. ft.

Floor Plans

A convenient, private space for prep, storage, or privacy for any event.
Our Lobby Conference Room offers the perfect setting for meetings, planning sessions, or breakout discussions.
Lobby Conference Room

  • This conference room is a flexible meeting space located in the KPBS lobby area. This room can be booked in conjunction with the Community Engagement Center.
  • 276 sq. ft.

Floor Plans

Host your event in the largest production studio in San Diego.
Studio A is the perfect backdrop for your events, performances, and creative productions.
Studio A offers a premier production experience, supported by our professional staff who are ready to assist your event needs. We have in house tables, chairs, and belly bars to meet your event needs.
Shiley Studio A

  • Host your event in San Diego's largest production studio! With a lighting grid that supports up to 150 fixtures ranging from 500 to 5000 watts, Studio A offers complete lighting control for any production or event. Equipped with a sweeping cyc wall, a dedicated control board and lift access for seamless adjustments, this studio is designed to bring your vision to life. It is perfect for large-scale productions, filming and immersive events.
  • 200 Theater Style 
  • 144 Banquet Style 

Floor Plans

Designed for focus and functionality, our Donor Conference Room is a perfect companion space for any event.
In reservation with Studio A, you may reserve this space for additional breakout space in a close vicinity.
Donor Conference Room

This conference room is a flexible meeting space located in the Donor Walkway area. This room can be booked in conjunction with Shiley Studio A.

Floor Plans

Nonprofit Event - Apply

KPBS sponsors one non-profit organization a month to hold their event in our facility at no charge.

Non-profit reservation form

Overview of services available for event rentals

Enjoy a smooth planning experience with convenient spaces and dedicated support from our staff.

Services

SDSU Catering is the exclusive caterer of KPBS. For more information, please visit the SDSU website.

Pricing model

Community Engagement Center & Garden Patio 

DurationSDSU RateExternal Rate
4 Hours$1,100$1,300
8 Hours$2,200$2,600

    Shiley Studio A

    DurationSDSU RateExternal Rate
    4 Hours$1,400$1,600
    8 Hours$2,800$3,200

      Additional Charges

      LocationRateNotes
      C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby$600
      Lobby Conference Room$50/hr
      Donor Conference Room$50/hrAfter 4:30pm
      Donor Walkway$300After 4:30pm
        Frequently asked questions

        Address:

        KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center
        5200 Campanile Drive
        San Diego, CA 92182