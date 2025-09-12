KPBS Rentals
KPBS Rentals
Any questions, please email rentals@kpbs.org or (619) 594-3232, Available Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM (PST)
Host your next event at KPBS
KPBS The Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center offers versatile event spaces, conveniently located at the gateway to San Diego State University. The recent renovation and expansion is designed to welcome and engage the community and provides a perfect setting to host meetings, conferences and special events.
Plan your event today
Submit your request and a member from our team will be in touch with you.
Community Engagement Center
- The Community Engagement Center is a grand venue with a flexible rental space that is perfect for medium-to-large corporate meetings, fundraisers, galas and educational training.
- 2304 sq. ft.
- 180 Theater Style
- 120 Banquet Style
Floor Plans
Jeannie Community Engagement Garden Patio
- Included with every Community Engagement Center rental
- 1248 sq. ft.
Floor Plans
C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby
- The C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby can be booked in conjunction with the Community Engagement Center. The lobby is a large open space with lots of natural sunlight and is a perfect area for reception and hosting/welcoming guests.
- 1267 sq. ft.
Floor Plans
Lobby Conference Room
- This conference room is a flexible meeting space located in the KPBS lobby area. This room can be booked in conjunction with the Community Engagement Center.
- 276 sq. ft.
Floor Plans
Shiley Studio A
- Host your event in San Diego's largest production studio! With a lighting grid that supports up to 150 fixtures ranging from 500 to 5000 watts, Studio A offers complete lighting control for any production or event. Equipped with a sweeping cyc wall, a dedicated control board and lift access for seamless adjustments, this studio is designed to bring your vision to life. It is perfect for large-scale productions, filming and immersive events.
- 200 Theater Style
- 144 Banquet Style
Floor Plans
Donor Conference Room
This conference room is a flexible meeting space located in the Donor Walkway area. This room can be booked in conjunction with Shiley Studio A.
Floor Plans
Nonprofit Event - Apply
KPBS sponsors one non-profit organization a month to hold their event in our facility at no charge.
Overview of services available for event rentals
Enjoy a smooth planning experience with convenient spaces and dedicated support from our staff.
SDSU Catering is the exclusive caterer of KPBS. For more information, please visit the SDSU website.
KPBS can assist with parking arrangements for clients in the nearby Parking Structure 6. Parking is strictly enforced at all times on SDSU campus. For more information on parking, please visit the SDSU Parking website.
(1) AV staff member will be on-site throughout your event should you need troubleshooting
- Community Engagement Center
- (2) Wireless Microphones
- (2) Lavalier Microphones
- HDMI Capabilities
- 3 TV Monitors 85” and Projector Screen
- Built in Speakers
- Jeannie Community Engagement Garden Patio
- Built in Speakers
- C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby
- 2 TV Monitors
- Shiley Studio A
- Please call (619) 594-0374 or email: production@kpbs.org
- Lobby Conference Room and Donor Conference Room
- Both spaces have HDMI capabilities and access to house sound
- Theater/Lecture - Chairs Only
- Banquet Rounds - 60in
- Standing Room
- Our larger meeting spaces are flexible, please inquire with KPBS staff about specific requests.
Pricing model
Community Engagement Center & Garden Patio
|Duration
|SDSU Rate
|External Rate
|4 Hours
|$1,100
|$1,300
|8 Hours
|$2,200
|$2,600
Shiley Studio A
|Duration
|SDSU Rate
|External Rate
|4 Hours
|$1,400
|$1,600
|8 Hours
|$2,800
|$3,200
Additional Charges
|Location
|Rate
|Notes
|C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby
|$600
|—
|Lobby Conference Room
|$50/hr
|—
|Donor Conference Room
|$50/hr
|After 4:30pm
|Donor Walkway
|$300
|After 4:30pm
- Celebration
- Class/Lecture
- Conference
- Meeting
- Other
- Retreat
- Training
- Workshop
- 60” Round Tables
- 6’ and 8’ Tables
- White Plastic Chairs
- 10 Cocktail Tables and Belly Bars
- Grey Linens for Round Tables Only
- Community Engagement Center
- (2) Wireless Microphones
- (2) Lavalier Microphones
- HDMI Capabilities
- 3 TV Monitors 85” and Projector Screen
- Built in Speakers
- Jeannie Community Engagement Garden Patio
- Built in Speakers
- C. Vassiliadis Family Grand Lobby
- 2 TV Monitors
- Shiley Studio A
- Please refer to the Production Request Form
- Lobby Conference Room and Donor Conference Room
- Both spaces have HDMI capabilities and access to house sound
- We have 2 different options:
- 4 hours with event set-up and event breakdown
- 8 hours with event set-up and event breakdown
- No animals are allowed in any of the buildings on campus with the exception of a service animal assisting individuals with disabilities as defined within the Americans with Disabilities Act and Americans with Disabilities Act Amendment Act.
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
Address:
KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182