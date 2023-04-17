Newsletters
Keep up with all the latest news, arts and culture, and TV highlights from KPBS.
North County Focus
Keep up with what’s up in North County! Every other Tuesday, Multimedia Producer Alexander Nguyen will give you the scoop on the news, events and updates you need to know about if you live above the 56.
KPBS Headlines
Need something to read with your morning cup of joe? Get the day's top news—ranging from local to international—straight to your inbox each weekday morning.
The Catch-Up
Every Wednesday afternoon, KPBS Web Producer Brenden Tuccinardi will drop into your inbox for a midweek check-in with a hand-picked selection of news stories you should know about.
KPBS' Most Popular
On Fridays, we'll send you a roundup of the top 5 most-read stories of the week, along with some additional stories you may have missed and a podcast recommendation.
KPBS/Arts
Your curated weekly guide to the local arts, culture and events in San Diego, from Arts Calendar Editor Julia Dixon Evans, delivered to your inbox every Thursday afternoon.
KPBS in Five
Every other Monday, a different KPBS staffer will send you their personal picks for five great things you should know about from KPBS — new special projects, shows, podcasts, news stories, events and more.
KPBS Watchlist
Every Sunday, we’ll send you a roundup of the best things to watch from KPBS. From the buzz-worthy new TV premieres to curated collections from our streaming library, KPBS Watchlist will help you find your new favorite binge-worthy shows.