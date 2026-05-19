On Monday May 18, a security guard and two community members were killed when two teenage suspects opened fire on the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont. Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Now, San Diego's Muslim community is mourning and beginning the long road to recovery. Follow KPBS' coverage of the tragedy here.
Michael Damron
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KPBS
We have compiled a list of ways to support the impacted families, including donation funds organized by the center. We have also gathered mental health, legal, and crisis resources for anyone who needs support right now.
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A security guard, Amin Abdullah, and two community members Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad are being remembered as heroes who prevented more casualties.
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Community members have donated more than $2 million to the three victims’ families.
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On Tuesday morning, San Diego-area Muslim leaders, including those from the Islamic Center of San Diego, identified the victims of the shooting as Amin Abdullah, Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad. Abdullah was the security guard at the facility who was being hailed as a hero for saving lives during the shooting.
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In the aftermath of a shooting at San Diego County’s largest mosque, elected officials have offered their condolences to the victim’s families, support for San Diego’s Muslim community and gratitude for law enforcement officers.
Editor's note: In line with industry best practices, KPBS will avoid naming the suspects in the shooting. Research shows that focusing on mass shooters can inspire copycat violence and glorify their actions. KPBS will focus its reporting on the victims, survivors and the community.