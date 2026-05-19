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Shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego

Shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego

On Monday May 18, a security guard and two community members were killed when two teenage suspects opened fire on the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont. Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Now, San Diego's Muslim community is mourning and beginning the long road to recovery. Follow KPBS' coverage of the tragedy here.

A couple gather to pray at the Islamic Center of San Diego for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, May 19. 2026.
Michael Damron
/
KPBS
Public Safety
Ways to help or get help in the wake of the Islamic Center shooting
We have compiled a list of ways to support the impacted families, including donation funds organized by the center. We have also gathered mental health, legal, and crisis resources for anyone who needs support right now.

Editor's note: In line with industry best practices, KPBS will avoid naming the suspects in the shooting. Research shows that focusing on mass shooters can inspire copycat violence and glorify their actions. KPBS will focus its reporting on the victims, survivors and the community.