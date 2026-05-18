‘Hate has no home in San Diego’ Elected officials, faith leaders react to Islamic Center shooting

Five people are dead following a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, including two teenage suspects.

The ICSD is the largest mosque in San Diego County and serves as a cultural and educational hub for the region’s muslim community, offering five daily prayers and classes for young Muslims.

In the aftermath of the incident, local religious leaders and elected officials have offered their condolences to the victims' families, support for San Diego’s Muslim community and gratitude for law enforcement officers.

“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith … To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you.”

The two suspects, 17 and 18 year old men, were found dead from what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshots in a vehicle a couple of blocks away from the center. San Diego Police and the FBI are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

California Sen. Adam Schiff reaffirmed American’s right to freedom of religion.

“Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community,” Schiff said in a statement. “Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate.

“I am immensely grateful to law enforcement officers and first responders who, in the face of terror, heroically ran into harm's way to protect families and children.

“My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy.”

According to the center’s website, its mission is to "serve the religious needs of the San Diego Muslim population and work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation."

Bishop Michael Pham, of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego, offered his church’s solidarity to the Muslim community.

“The Islamic Center has been a longtime partner in our collaborative work for justice, especially in accompanying immigrants,” Bishop Pham said in a statement . “Houses of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace, safety, and prayer. An attack on one faith community is an attack on the sacred dignity of all human life.

“On behalf of the entire Roman Catholic community of San Diego, we offer my deepest condolences, solidarity, and fervent prayers to the families of the victims and the entire Muslim community.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said San Diegans stand together during this difficult time:

“I know this tragedy is particularly hurtful for the Muslim community as it comes at the start of Dhul-Hijjah, one of Islam’s holiest periods leading into Hajj and Eid al-Adha — a time of deep faith, reflection, and unity. Hate has no home in San Diego, and an attack on any one of our communities — on any San Diegan because of who they are, what they believe, or how they pray — is an attack on all of us.

“And let there be no misunderstanding for anyone who would seek to bring this kind of violence to our city: They will be met with the full force of the law and the full strength of a city that refuses to be turned against itself. Anyone who seeks to do harm here should understand the response will be swift and you will be brought to justice.”

