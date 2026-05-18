Police source says 2 suspects in shooting at Islamic Center are dead

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

The two suspects in a shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center are dead according to a San Diego Police Department source.

There are unconfirmed reports from community leaders of another fatality in the shooting.

In a statement, CAIR-San Diego Executive Director Tazheen Nizam said:

“We strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this attack. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school. We are working to learn more about this incident and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers."

The active shooter situation was reported at about 11:40 a.m. at ICSD in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue in Clairemont , according to SDPD.

The department is asking people to avoid the area.

A reunification location for those impacted by the incident has been established at 4125 Hathaway Street.

According to our news partner ABC 10News , authorities shut down northbound and southbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue due to the law enforcement activity.

The San Diego Unified School District confirmed several campuses were placed on lock down. SDUSD spokesperson James Canning said lockdowns are gradually being lifted but schools closest to the Islamic Center will be the last to have their lockdowns lifted.