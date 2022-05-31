Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website.

Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as editor in chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.

Brenden holds a bachelor’s in advertising from the School of Journalism and Media Studies. In his free time, Brenden enjoy’s analog photography, brewery hopping, and traveling.