Brenden TuccinardiWeb Producer
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media. He also works on special digital projects, including the Border Brief, Budget Challenge, Soccer a la Frontera and Game-Time Decision.
Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as editor-in-chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State University’s student newspaper.
When not working, Brenden enjoys exploring North Park with a film camera in hand.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
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One of Us in North Park is San Diego’s first women’s sports bar. It’s already become the go to spot to watch Wave FC matches.
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Fireworks, drone shows and parades: Here's where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego CountyLooking to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a bang — or maybe the gentle buzzing of drones? Here are a few Fourth of July events to check out in San Diego County.
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Ground and air crews fully contained a brush fire that burned 560 acres on Camp Pendleton.
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Hundreds of San Diego Fire-Rescue and Cal Fire personnel responded to the fire that burned 90 acres near Sorrento Valley Boulevard.
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A security guard, Amin Abdullah, and two community members Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad are being remembered as heroes who prevented more casualties.
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In the aftermath of a shooting at San Diego County’s largest mosque, elected officials have offered their condolences to the victim’s families, support for San Diego’s Muslim community and gratitude for law enforcement officers.
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
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KPBS spoke to several protestors at No Kings rallies in La Mesa, Chula Vista and Escondido. We asked them why they were marching. Here's what they said.
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The largest rally and march took place in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park next to the County Administration Center. It was one of more than 20 protests held across the county.
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The Trump administration is not only arresting far more children, but they are being kept in the system longer. Research shows that any contact with the immigration enforcement system increases anxiety, post-traumatic stress and depression in children.
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