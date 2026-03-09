Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media. He also works on special digital projects, including the Border Brief , Budget Challenge , Soccer a la Frontera and Game-Time Decision .

Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as editor-in-chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State University’s student newspaper.

When not working, Brenden enjoys exploring North Park with a film camera in hand.