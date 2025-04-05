Thousands march in downtown San Diego for 'Hands Off' protest

Thousands of people gathered in downtown San Diego Saturday to demonstrate against Trump administration policies, in one of several gatherings in the county and across the nation.

The "Hands Off" protests rallied against the administration's spending cuts, mass layoffs and other policies.

Demonstrators gathered prior to noon at the Civic Center Plaza. Richard Cannon of Indivisible North County San Diego told City News Service that "things are going great" a half-hour into the march.

1 of 10 Thousands of people gather outside the San Diego Civic Center in downtown on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The protest was organized as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" movement. Charlotte Radulovich 2 of 10 To elderly San Diegos hold signs during the "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Charlotte Radulovich 3 of 10 Protestors march in downtown San Diego as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" movement against the Trump administration on Saturday, April 5, 2025. One sign depicts Elon Musk in a Nazi uniform controlling a puppet of Donald Trump. Charlotte Radulovich 4 of 10 Protesters watch the "Hands Off!" march from a downtown San Diego parking structure on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Charlotte Radulovich 5 of 10 Two San Diego protesters shout during the "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Charlotte Radulovich 6 of 10 Marchers cross the street in downtown San Diego during the "Hands Off!" protest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Carolyne Corelis 7 of 10 A protest holds a sign during the "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Carolyne Corelis 8 of 10 Protesters gather at Civic Center Plaza for the "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Carolyne Corelis 9 of 10 Protesters hold signs criticizing the Trump administration during the "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Carolyne Corelis 10 of 10 Protester march with signs in the "Hands Off!" protest in downtown San Diego on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Carolyne Corelis

"Looks like a really good turnout, great vibe," he wrote in a text message.

One source told CNS that about 2,000 people had already gathered at the Civic Center in front of Golden Hall, nearly an hour before the march was to begin. As many as 10,000 people were expected before the day was over.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-51) was at the rally and spoke to KPBS about the importance of applying public pressure to to the Trump administration.

"This is not a political issue, this is about real people and the real impact that these policies are having on them," Jacobs said. "This kind of mass mobilization that we're seeing here today of every day people — I don't even know if all of these people voted for Kamala Harris, or voted for me — but showing that these policies have real impacts on real people and continuing to speak up and making our voices heard is the most important thing we can be doing right now."

Cita Walsh, a retired San Diego County resident, was marching in protest of President Trump's economic policies and the possibility of cuts to Social Security.

"Being a retired person I'm extremely worried about social security cuts. I'm also worried about what's going to happen with my IRA, which I live off of," she said. "My stocks have dropped so much since Trump has taken office that I'm very concerned that I will run out of money."

Another protest in Encinitas was peaceful as of early Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Organizers of the national movement call it an effort "to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, (Elon) Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights."

Other "Hands Off!" rallies set to take place throughout the county Saturday included:



Borrego Springs, at Christmas Circle Community Park, starting at 10 a.m.;

Carlsbad, at Tamarack Beach, Carlsbad Boulevard and Pine Avenue, starting at 10 a.m.;

Encinitas, at Encinitas Boulevard and El Camino, starting at 11 a.m.;

Oceanside, at North Coast Highway and Pier View Way, starting at 9:30 a.m.; and

Rancho Bernardo, outside the Rancho Bernardo Town Center at 16861 Bernardo Center Drive, starting at 12:30 p.m.

"San Diegans who are veterans, who are postal workers and teachers, who rely on Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare, and who are horrified at the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover of our government are coming together to protest the Trump administration's attacks on the rights and services they depend upon, many of them for survival" said Angela Benson, a member of the organizing coalition.

President Donald Trump has yet to personally comment on what organizers were calling a "mass mobilization day," but the White House rescheduled one of its annual spring garden tour dates Saturday due to the large anti-Trump demonstration expected to take place near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to USA Today. "President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly re-elected him."