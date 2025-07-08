THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 4 (New Season Premiere)

Season 4 Premieres Mondays, July 14 - Aug. 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app / Stream Seasons 1 -3 now!

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, PBS’s popular cooking competition series, returns for its fourth season on Friday, July 11, with eight new home cooks from across the United States ready to showcase their signature dishes that reflect their unique backgrounds and culinary stories.

Award-winning chefs and restaurateurs Tiffany Derry and Timothy Hollingsworth, along with Splendid Table host Francis Lam, return as judges to guide and encourage them along the way, while Alejandra Ramos returns as host.

Joining the fun in the opening episode is special guest judge Al Roker, beloved TV personality, bestselling cookbook author, and creator of the upcoming PBS KIDS series WEATHER HUNTERS.

Meet the Home Cooks in Season 4: One is from San Diego!

Rex Alba (Columbus, Ohio) is a physical therapist and devoted husband with a deep passion for Filipino cuisine. Born and raised in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines, Rex learned to cook from his mother, his first culinary mentor. With his father working overseas to support the family, young Rex helped prepare meals for his three siblings, fostering a close bond with his mother and a lifelong love of cooking. In 2005, Rex and his wife moved to the United States seeking a better life. Rex adapts traditional Filipino dishes with local produce while preserving authentic flavors. As President of the Philippine American Society of Central Ohio, he proudly represents his community. His signature dish is Dinuguan (Pork Blood Stew), a flavorful nod to his heritage.

Coby Bailey (Lafayette, Louisiana) is a firefighter, husband, and proud father of two. Growing up, he was immersed in culinary traditions passed down through generations, with his earliest inspirations coming from his mother and grandmother, both exceptional Cajun cooks. After serving in the U.S. Navy, including during Desert Storm, Coby joined the Lafayette Fire Department, where he has worked for 27 years, serving as captain for the past decade. Cajun cuisine, deeply rooted in African, European, and Native American influences — most notably French — reflects a rich history of bold flavors, rustic techniques, and communal dining. For Coby, cooking is more than nourishment; it’s a way of life and a connection to his heritage. Today, he proudly carries on that legacy, mastering traditional dishes that define Cajun culture. His signature dish, Stuffed Chicken with Andouille Sauce, embodies the hearty, soulful spirit of his roots.

Anika Chowdhury (New York, New York), a director of project management, was born and raised in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in a home where food was an expression of love, care, and celebration. Her parents hosted dinners centered on fresh, seasonal dishes, sparking her passion for cooking and her belief that food can bring people together. Now living in Manhattan with her husband, Anika balances her career with an active life exploring global cuisines, cooking, hosting, and sharing recipes on her blog Kitchen Gatherings. She regularly cooks for siblings and friends and enjoys gardening, including growing Bangladeshi vegetables in a community garden. Her cooking reflects her Bengali heritage, shaped by her parents and grandmothers: the citrusy, aromatic dishes of her paternal grandmother from Sylhet in northern Bangladesh and the coconut- and yogurt-based curries of her maternal side, rich with flavors from the South Asian region. Her signature Chingri Malai Kari (Prawns in Coconut Milk) blends her family’s culinary influences into a comforting dish made for both celebrations and everyday enjoyment.

Brie Jamieson (Great Falls, Montana) is a teacher aide, Special Olympics Montana and elementary school track and field coach, military wife, and mother of two. Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, she grew up in a traditional Caribbean-American household. Her grandmother and mother, passionate about preserving their heritage, made it a priority to pass down family recipes as a way for Brie to continue their legacy of cooking, culture, and togetherness. For the past 17 years, Brie’s husband has served in the military, leading them to move frequently. This made it even more important for her to keep her kids connected to their Caribbean roots. Brie masterfully blends the vibrant spices and flavors of the Caribbean, drawing inspiration from her Belizean and Jamaican heritage. Her cooking is a celebration of culture, family, and tradition. Her signature dish, Oxtail with Rice and Peas, embodies those values with every bite.

Suwanee Lennon (Spokane, Washington) is a Thai food blogger, photographer, and storyteller who shares the vibrant flavors of her heritage. Born in Bangkok and raised in a small leprosy village in Surin, a northeastern province of Thailand, her early years were shaped by the bold, earthy flavors of Isaan cuisine. When she was 13, an American woman working in a refugee camp visited her village and chose to sponsor her journey to the U.S., starting a new life in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Suwanee is a wife to a retired Air Force pilot, a busy mom of two, and a passionate cook. Through her blog, Simply Suwanee, she captures the beauty of Thai food and culture. Two years ago, Suwanee started the Feed the Village Project to give back to elderly leprosy patients, many of whom helped her when she left for America. With support from Feast World Kitchen, a Spokane nonprofit that empowers immigrant and refugee chefs, she fundraised to enable the village women to cook for the elderly, preserving traditions and honoring the community that first supported her dreams. Her signature dishes, like Khanom Jeen Nam Ya (Thai Fish Curry) and spicy, herb-packed larb, celebrate the food and culture of her Isaan upbringing.

Waigal Safi (San Diego, California) is a foster care specialist who cooks authentic Afghan dishes inspired by recipes passed down through generations from his mother’s side of the family. Waigal’s curiosity about different flavors led him to quietly observe and learn from his mother’s cooking. At 14, when his mother traveled to Afghanistan, he began cooking for his father and quickly discovered his culinary talent. Waigal’s passion for Afghan cuisine goes beyond flavor — he focuses on the artful cultivation and balance of traditional spices, challenging the common misconception that Afghan food is overly spicy. His cooking reflects a deep respect for his family’s heritage. With parents who fled Afghanistan as refugees, preserving family recipes has become a vital link to their homeland and culture. Today, Waigal finds joy in cooking for his family, especially his seven nieces and nephews. His signature dish, Lawand ba Zereshk Palow (chicken in a yogurt-based stew with rice), embodies his dedication to tradition, flavor, and community.

Carlos Tiburcio (formerly Aurora, Colorado, now San Antonio, Texas) is a human resources sergeant in the U.S. Army and a husband and father of two who proudly preserves his Puerto Rican heritage through cooking. Born and raised in Cupey, P.R., he learned traditional recipes at a young age. With his mother working long hours as a nurse, Carlos often prepared meals after school, sparking his lifelong passion for cooking. Carlos elevates his dishes with fresh local produce and premium meats from Colorado while staying true to his Puerto Rican roots. As a father, he’s more committed than ever to keeping those culinary traditions alive, ensuring that his children stay connected to their culture. Carlos leads with heart, compassion, and a spirit of service. His kitchen is a place where love, heritage, and delicious food come together to create lasting memories. His signature dish is Fricasé de Pollo con Arroz Blanco (Chicken Stew with White Rice).

Fran Wescott (Durham, North Carolina), a strategic content consultant, is a wife and mother of two young adults. Her earliest culinary memories are around meals at the dinner table at her childhood home in Durham, her grandparents’ home in Moore County, N.C., and in far-flung places where she and her family traveled. While Southern dishes formed the foundation of her cooking, traveling and attending college in the Northeast broadened her palate, inspiring her to elevate those familiar flavors. Fran experienced the profound loss of both parents, and during their final months, lovingly prepared their favorite dishes. THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE was an unexpected opportunity to honor their memory and revisit those recipes that now hold additional significance. Fran combines her family’s Southern recipes with locally sourced meats, fresh produce, and global influences. Her signature dish, Shrimp and Grits featuring blue corn grits, beautifully reflects her culinary journey and heritage.

