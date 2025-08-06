THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

Season 2 Premieres Sundays, Aug. 24 - Sept. 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS app / Season 1 is available to stream now with KPBS Passport!

Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal, but it’s not long before Judith, Becks and Suzie are called back into action, when a series of new unsettling crimes befall the local residents. Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to boatyard workers, the picturesque High Street to a newly established archaeological dig – the sleuthing trio dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sir Peter Bailey is found dead the day before his wedding. From his much younger nurse turned fiancée, his wayward combative son to his ex-wife on the brink of losing her title, there’s no shortage of suspects. And with rumors of a recently updated will, everyone has a motive.

Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. For editorial use only. / PBS Shown L-R: DS Brendan Perry (Phill Langhorne), DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2 Episode 1.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The pressure to unravel the mystery surrounding Sir Peter’s death intensifies. Meanwhile, Judith’s intrigue about a set of coded crossword puzzles sends her on a journey that could very well give her the inspiration and tools to unravel the whole mystery. But Judith, Becks and Suzie will have to act fast, because as relationships within the Bailey family worsen, Sir Peter might not be the only target.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. / PBS Shown L-R: Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), Rev. Colin Starling (Niall Costigan) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2 Episode 2.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Linnet Close: where lawns are pristine, fences are freshly painted… And in the middle of the street lies a dead body. It’s soon discovered the victim had no connection to the neighborhood, the residents or even Marlow. The case draws the attention of Judith, Becks and Suzie, who soon begin peeling back the layers of suburban perfection and digging beneath the petty day-to-day squabbles of neighbors.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. / PBS Shown L-R: Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2, Episode 3.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Following the discovery of a skeleton on Linnet Close, the police focus intensifies. Is the new body a coincidence or could the person responsible for Louis Oldham’s death have struck before? When details emerge about the skeleton’s identity, Judith, Suzie and Becks realize that their investigation may have been looking in the wrong direction…

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. / PBS Shown L-R: Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), DC Jason Kennedy (Tijan Sarr), DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), DC Alice Hakett (Holli Dempsey), DS Brendan Perry (Phill Langhorne), Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2 Episode 4.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - It’s a dark day for the prestigious Marlow Sailing Club when one of their members is killed in a shocking accident. Tanika quickly engages the services of Judith, Becks and Suzie and they find evidence that the tragic accident is in fact, the perfect murder.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. / PBS Shown L-R: Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), Professor Gifford (Hugh Quarshie) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Believing there to be a connection between the murder and the ongoing thefts, Judith employs the help of volunteers from the archaeological dig as well as Becks and Suzie to enact a plan to catch the thieves red-handed. Suzie inadvertently reveals too much about the case and puts herself in danger – will the women be able to catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?

Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. For editorial use only. / PBS Shown L-R: Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), Judith Potts (Samantha Bond) in MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2 Episode 6.

Credits: A production of Monumental Television coproduced by U&Originals and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios. The writers are Robert Thorogood, Lucia Haynes and Julia Gilbert. The directors are Steve Barron and Katherine Churcher. The producer is Serena Cullen. The Executive Producers for UKTV are Helen Perry and Claire Hookway. The Executive Producer for MASTERPIECE is Susanne Simpson. The Senior Producer for MASTERPIECE is Kathleen DiPerna. Steve Barron and Robert Thorogood are executive producers. The Executive Producers for Monumental Television are Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter and Jill Forbes.

Courtesy of MASTERPIECE, Monumental Television, and UKTV. For editorial use only. / PBS Shown L-R: DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), DC Alice Hackett (Holli Dempsey) MASTERPIECE: THE MARLOW MURDER CLUB, Season 2 Episode 6.

