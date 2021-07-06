Premieres Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Shiro and Wachuka have never tackled a project like this before, but their determination to redefine what the formerly whites-only McMillan Memorial Library can be pushes them through each challenge. Their friendship gives us a glimpse into their warm personalities, and their candidness about their frustrations draws us into their journey, making us feel like we're right there with them.