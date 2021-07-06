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Premieres Wednesdays, Aug. 19 - Sept. 9, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Miles O'Brien travels the globe searching for solutions to climate, water, and health crises. From building sea curtains in Antarctica to restoring wildlife in Argentina, the answers are closer than we think thanks to people with a resolve to solve.
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Premieres Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Shiro and Wachuka have never tackled a project like this before, but their determination to redefine what the formerly whites-only McMillan Memorial Library can be pushes them through each challenge. Their friendship gives us a glimpse into their warm personalities, and their candidness about their frustrations draws us into their journey, making us feel like we're right there with them.
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Stream the episode early beginning Aug. 1, 2026 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday Aug. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. We meet a North County woman who has amassed the largest collection of pop-up books west of the Mississippi; get an inside look at law enforcement 80-years ago; see things sent in by viewers from the desert to the sea and pay a loving visit to the romping canines of Dog Beach.
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Premieres Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. Reba McEntire headlines a special night of music from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Featuring some of Reba’s biggest hits like “Turn On The Radio”, "Can't Even Get The Blues", "Going Out Like That" and “Fancy”, this concert was the final night of the Reba: Live In Concert tour which visited over 50 cities throughout 2022 and 2023.
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Watch Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube. Under the sculpted, neo-Renaissance ceiling of the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan, KT Tunstall performed before an intimate Artists Den audience, revisiting her hits and giving a sneak peek of her sophomore album, "Drastic Fantastic," a follow-up to the massively successful Eye to the Telescope. Tunstall's dynamic sound found full expression with a five-piece band, filling the ornate, colorful ballroom with equally lavish music.
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Watch Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app). Guest: Kim Ghattas, contributing writer for the Financial Times and author of "Black Wave." The impacts of the Iran war aren't just being felt in Tehran, but also hundreds of miles away in Lebanon. Ghattas joins Ian Bremmer to discuss Hezbollah's future, Israeli-Lebanese negotiations, and whether Lebanon can finally break free from decades of regional conflict.
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Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. The film highlights the roles women have played in the conservation of the Florida Everglades, beginning with the suffragette movement of the early 20th century up to today. Hosted by Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident – the film offers insightful interviews with present-day scientists, advocates and artists engaged in modern-day conservation activities.
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A 10-part HBO Max spin-off to The Big Bang Theory expands on that long-running sitcom by following a quartet of its characters. Every episode offers a new multiverse — and surprising cameos.
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Dragon-on-dragon violence!
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Javier Bardem discusses taking on the iconic role of Max Cady in Apple TV's Cape Fear, the joy of playing villains, and continuing to speak out for Palestinian rights.
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