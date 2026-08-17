Sorrento Fire: Suspect charged with arson, due in court Wednesday

A man was arrested Monday and charged with intentionally setting the Sorrento Fire on Sunday, police said.

The blaze started Sunday afternoon in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve near Sorrento Valley Boulevard.

It charred 131 acres and was 25% contained as of Monday.

People reportedly saw Brandon James Glasgo, 30, walking out of the creek near where the fire started, SDPD officer Colin Steinbroner said.

Judy Turnbull and her friend, Kristina Quandt, were surprised to hear that it was suspected arson. They were dropping off supplies to firefighters at the Haven Brook Canyon Place cul-de-sac in Carmel Valley as a thank-you.

“It's very unfortunate and disappointing that somebody would do something like that,” Quandt said.

“Yeah, it's sad to think that people are just heartless to do that,” Turnbull said.

The fire got dangerously close to homes, forcing dozens of people to evacuate.

“I saw this big plume of smoke over our house,” Lee Ann Kim said.

Her house was on the edge of the evacuation zone, but when the flames got too close for comfort, she and her husband decided to flee.

“I noticed how close it was to this house on the corner. And we're right across the street,” Kim said. “And so my husband and I looked at each other. I said, ‘I think it's time for us to get out of here.’”

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Firefighters work to extinguish hot spots from the Sorrento Fire on Aug. 17, 2026.

This was the second fire in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve in two months. In June, a fire broke out near where this fire started. That fire was also dubbed the Sorrento Fire .

“(It was) really scary because this is the second time,” Harry Dinh said.

His home overlooks the canyon. The flames were moving fast on Sunday, despite firefighters’ efforts.

“They go around coming back and (there was) more fire,” he said, describing the aerial water drops. “Go around coming back and more fire. And they go come back about 10 or 15 times.”

Fire crews gained control around 7 p.m. Sunday. Quandt and Turnbull were thankful.

“Two fires in two months is too much,” Quandt said.

Fire officials say crews will remain on scene for the next three days to mop up any hotspots.

In the meantime, Glasgo was booked in the San Diego Central Jail on one count of arson. He is due in court on Wednesday.

Steinbroner said anyone with more information about the fire is urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s nonemergency line, (619) 531‑2000 or (858) 484‑3154, or Crime Stoppers, (888) 580-8477.