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Proposition 5: Delay replacing recalled state officials

By Calmatters staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:36 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 11:36 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s midterms: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 5 do?

Under current law, after choosing whether to recall an elected official, voters are asked who should replace them. This constitutional amendment, placed on the ballot by state lawmakers, would delay the election of a successor until a separate election. The recalled officer would be allowed to run in that election. If the governor is recalled, the lieutenant governor would take over their duties until a new governor is elected. The California Legislature put this measure on the ballot.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Proposition 5 is a constitutional amendment born out of a proposal from the secretary of state’s office following the unsuccessful recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. Secretary of State Shirley Weber told lawmakers her office felt a recall election should focus on whether the elected official should be recalled, not whether other potential candidates would be better in the role. Democrat Josh Newman, who was successfully recalled from his state Senate seat in 2018, authored the measure, saying it would reduce the “political gamesmanship” that elevates candidates who otherwise wouldn’t receive a majority of votes.

Opponents

Opponents including the California Republican Party and Election Integrity Project, which advocates for voter ID requirements and restrictions on mail-in voting, argue that allowing the lieutenant governor to assume the governor’s position if the governor were recalled would dissuade people from participating in a recall election. Almost all legislative Republicans also opposed it, arguing that it would dilute the power of voters while protecting incumbents. The current recall process is how former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was first elected in 2003.

Ballot text

CHANGES RECALL ELECTION PROCESS FOR STATEWIDE OFFICERS. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Under current law, voters elect replacement candidates at the same time as the recall election. This measure instead fills recall vacancies by subsequent special election or appointment. Fiscal Impact: Net fiscal effect unknown. In the event of a recall, savings or costs of millions of dollars to administer the election, depending on the office recalled.

Source: California Secretary of State

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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