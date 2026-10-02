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Proposition 37: Create low-cost mortgages for homebuyers

By Calmatters staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:08 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 11:08 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s midterms: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 37 do?

California’s Housing Finance Agency would be able (but not required) to borrow up to $25 billion to help would-be homebuyers purchase newly constructed houses and condos. These loans could provide up to 17% of a home’s purchase price, leaving buyers with a cash down payment of 3% if paired with a typical mortgage — $24,000 for an $800,000 home. Homebuyers would repay the loan in monthly installments to private lenders. Anyone earning up to twice the area’s median income would be eligible. Private lenders, not taxpayers, would be on the hook if homebuyers default. It was placed on the ballot by a coalition of real estate interests and labor unions.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

House hunters can expect to face a down payment equal to 20% of the value of a home. In California, where $700,000 for a fixer-upper is considered a steal in much of the state, that’s not feasible for most people. This loan program will put the dream of homeownership within reach of the middle class without costing taxpayers a dime.

Opponents

Some opponents argue that state government should not be involved in the mortgage lending market and note that the measure won’t do much to address the underlying reasons that housing in California is so expensive. Others note that while it would help more people buy homes, it would only do so by allowing them to go into even deeper debt.


Ballot text

CREATES LOAN PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE-INCOME BUYERS OF QUALIFIED NEW HOMES. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Authorizes $25 billion in bonds to offer eligible buyers fixed-rate mortgages for up to 17% of purchase price of a newly constructed home priced below about $1.5 million. Borrowers must be California residents, occupy the home, meet income limits, and pay at least 3% down. Bonds repaid by mortgage payments, not State. Fiscal Impact: No direct state or local costs.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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