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Arts & Culture

Share your memories for Día de Muertos on the KPBS online altar

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:46 PM PDT
The Day of the Dead altar, or Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, at Mercado Hidalgo in Tijuana, October 22, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The Day of the Dead altar, or Dia de los Muertos ofrenda, at Mercado Hidalgo in Tijuana, October 22, 2025.

Marigolds, candles and more will soon light the way to another Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Many will come together in private and public to remember and welcome back the spirits of lost loved ones. This time of remembrance begins in October and traditionally ends on Nov. 2.

How about you? Is there someone special you’ll be thinking about this Day of the Dead?

KPBS invites you to honor the life of a loved one who passed away by creating a tribute or sharing a memory on our online digital community ofrenda or altar.

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All you have to do is fill out the form below. You can write a few words about the person who you want to honor. Not required, but you can also create an audio clip, share a video or do all three if you want to.

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Arts & Culture LatinxSan Diego
Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
See stories by Marielena Castellanos

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