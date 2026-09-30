Share your memories for Día de Muertos on the KPBS online altar

Marigolds, candles and more will soon light the way to another Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Many will come together in private and public to remember and welcome back the spirits of lost loved ones. This time of remembrance begins in October and traditionally ends on Nov. 2.

How about you? Is there someone special you’ll be thinking about this Day of the Dead?

KPBS invites you to honor the life of a loved one who passed away by creating a tribute or sharing a memory on our online digital community ofrenda or altar.

All you have to do is fill out the form below. You can write a few words about the person who you want to honor. Not required, but you can also create an audio clip, share a video or do all three if you want to.