Marielena CastellanosSouth Bay Engagement Producer
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She brings experience in outreach and engagement, politics, and communications as well as radio, print, broadcast, and multimedia journalism.
Prior to joining KPBS, she produced a daily radio newscast for San Diego’s Jazz 88.3 FM KSDS. She also wrote community-focused stories for the local bilingual community newspaper, La Prensa San Diego.
Marielena was born in Chula Vista and raised along the border in the South Bay/Tijuana region. Her education includes attending both Southwestern College and San Diego City College. She is a first-generation college graduate from UC Berkeley with degrees in ethnic studies and English.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
-
A sign prohibiting cruising in National City was taken down to mark a symbolic end to a nearly 30-year ban on lowrider cruising, and the start of a long-awaited community celebration.
-
Educators in San Diego and around the state say that diversity should be reflected by teaching ethnic studies in California high schools.
-
KPBS Midday EditionThe Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to divide the city into four new council districts.
-
As Aztec Printing closes its doors, the pictures on its walls tell a story of struggles, protests and victories in the Chicano Movement in San Diego.
-
More than 200 people attended the vigil at Balboa Park's House of France Thursday night.
-
The removal of the palm trees from San Diego's Shepard Canyon was part of an effort to preserve the habitat.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Bat season has begun in San Diego
- Oceanside students learn how to be TED Talkers
- San Diego City Council scrambles to choose volunteers who will oversee police
- Section of San Diego VA named after Navy captain who helped end ban on women on warships
- Maintenance lapses led to water contamination on two carriers