Marielena Castellanos, KPBS South Bay engagement producer

Marielena Castellanos

South Bay Engagement Producer

Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She brings experience in outreach and engagement, politics, and communications as well as radio, print, broadcast, and multimedia journalism.

Prior to joining KPBS, she produced a daily radio newscast for San Diego’s Jazz 88.3 FM KSDS. She also wrote community-focused stories for the local bilingual community newspaper, La Prensa San Diego.

Marielena was born in Chula Vista and raised along the border in the South Bay/Tijuana region. Her education includes attending both Southwestern College and San Diego City College. She is a first-generation college graduate from UC Berkeley with degrees in ethnic studies and English.

