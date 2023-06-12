Give Now
Kori Suzuki, KPBS reporter & California Local News Fellow

Kori Suzuki

California Local News Fellow / Reporter

Kori Suzuki is a reporter and visual journalist at KPBS through the inaugural California Local News Fellowship. He covers the South Bay and Imperial County. Kori is a recent graduate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and has previously worked as an associate audio producer for “Reveal,” a visuals intern for KQED Public Media and The Seattle Times, and an audio intern for The Washington Post. He is especially drawn to stories about how we are all complicated and multidimensional. He was born and raised in Richmond, California, and loves foggy mornings and cooking with the radio on.

