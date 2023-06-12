Kori Suzuki is a reporter and visual journalist at KPBS through the inaugural California Local News Fellowship. He covers the South Bay and Imperial County. Kori is a recent graduate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and has previously worked as an associate audio producer for “ Reveal ,” a visuals intern for KQED Public Media and The Seattle Times , and an audio intern for The Washington Post . He is especially drawn to stories about how we are all complicated and multidimensional. He was born and raised in Richmond, California, and loves foggy mornings and cooking with the radio on.