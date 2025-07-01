Live election results: San Diego County District 1 Supervisor

The early returns in Tuesday’s runoff election for county supervisor show Paloma Aguirre, the Democratic mayor of Imperial Beach, with a nearly 7% lead over her opponent, Chula Vista mayor John McCann.

The election is for the District 1 seat, which represents much of the South Bay and parts of the city of San Diego on the influential San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Aguirre's vote total is currently at 36,479, which is a little over 53% of the more than 68,000 votes counted so far. McCann's current vote total is 31,863, which is just under 47% of all the votes cast.

These early results include counts of all mail ballots that the San Diego County Registrar of Voters received ahead of Election Day, along with ballots cast in-person at vote centers during early voting.

Just under 99% of the votes counted so far are from mail ballots. It is unclear at this time how many people voted in-person in this election. In the April primary, 97% of the ballots cast were mail ballots.

The ballots counted so far represent almost 19% of the more than 370,000 voters in the district, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

This race is set to decide which party takes control of the five-member board, which was previously held by a Democratic majority and is now currently split between two Democrats and two Republicans.

The Board of Supervisors is officially nonpartisan. But in reality, party politics play a major role in how the five supervisors vote on major issues like environmental crises, spending decisions and immigration policy.

If the early results hold, that means Aguirre will be elected the next county supervisor for District 1, shifting the balance of power on the Board in favor of Democrats.

County officials have until July 31 to certify the final results .

Why it matters

Aguirre and McCann emerged as the leading candidates during a crowded April primary election.

The special election comes after the District 1 Supervisor and County Chair Nora Vargas suddenly resigned from the Board in December . In a statement, Vargas said only that she was stepping down because of “personal safety and security reasons.”

That has left District 1 without political representation on the Board of Supervisors for six months now.

County supervisors oversee the county government, which has a budget of $8.5 billion. The county administers different state and federal programs like Calfresh and Medi-Cal and governs unincorporated communities.

Historically, the Board was dominated by Republican supervisors. But in 2020, a Democratic majority that included Vargas took control for the first time in a generation.

This year’s race could continue that period of Democratic control or shift power back to Republican supervisors.

By the numbers

Elections for San Diego County supervisors are divided regionally, which means only District 1 voters cast their ballots in this election.

In addition to fundraising by the individual candidates, the race has drawn more than $3.6 million in outside spending by political committees like business groups and labor unions. That's according to the political consulting firm Edgewater Strategies, which has been tracking spending in the race.

The number of voters casting their ballot in this race is expected to be fairly low.

That's according to UCSD Political Science Professor Zoltan Hajnal, who says special elections often draw far fewer voters because they take places at irregular times during the year and aren't tied to presidential or congressional races.

Still, Hajnal said, the high stakes of the race and greater mobilization around the candidates could lead more voters to turn out.

“All that, of course, can have consequences for who wins and who loses,” he told KPBS ahead of the April primary.

So far, voters have cast their ballots at higher rates than during the primary election, according to Edgewater.