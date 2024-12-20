County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas announces she will not take second term

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, Friday announced her decision to step down from the board at the end of her term, Jan. 6, 2025.

"Due to personal safety and security reasons, I will not take the oath of office for a second term," she said in a statement Friday. "It has been my honor to serve in public office during unprecedented times, including the past four years on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

"Whether serving as an elected board member on the Southwestern College Governing Board for seven years or as your first Latina County Supervisor, I've had the privilege of leading transformative initiatives in the County of San Diego and beyond for nearly 30 years, alongside many of you. My priority has always been our community, ensuring that everyone can be seen, heard and have a chance to thrive."

Vargas was elected to the board in 2020, replacing former Supervisor Greg Cox on Jan. 4, 2021. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the board.

She succeeded then-Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as board chair after his resignation amid scandal.

It was unclear what the "personal safety and security reasons" were in reference to, but Vargas has been away from the board several times this year for unspecified reasons and has dealt with health issues resulting from nodules on her vocal cords.

The county supervisor meetings have become increasingly rowdy in recent years, with Vargas calling for a recess as recently as Dec. 10 due to a screaming person in the gallery during a contentious public speaking session regarding an immigration policy.

Despite the more frequent vitriolic disruptions at the meetings, Vargas said she was proud of the work she had done.

"Some of my proudest accomplishments include spearheading disaster response and recovery efforts, navigating the complexities of the pandemic, and driving systemic change so that our government serves all members of our community, not just a select few," she said. "I've worked tirelessly to address the inequalities that have plagued our community for far too long. I'm proud of the progress we've made together.

"As a Guerrera at my core, I remain committed to continuing the fight for equity, justice, and human rights — just in a different capacity. I look forward to staying whole-heartedly engaged and active in the pursuit of a more equitable society. Thank you for the privilege of serving as your representative."

Vargas easily won reelection in November, earning 62% of the vote over opponent Alejandro Galicia's 38%.

Before the election, Vargas said she was running for a second term because "San Diego County needs bold, effective leadership. As your supervisor, I've delivered real results for our community."

She said her top priorities will be "to address housing, behavioral health, environmental justice, and economic prosperity to ensure a healthier, more equitable San Diego County."

What happens next is not entirely clear with her no longer being sworn- in to the board in January. The two Democrats and two Republicans remaining on the board may be hard-pressed to agree to a temporary candidate to fill Vargas' seat, which could cause a snap election in 2025.