Katie AnastasGeneral Assignment Reporter
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
Analysis of the scene of the blaze, which gutted a vacant restaurant building and a snack shop after erupting shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, points to an accidental cause of some sort, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.
Residents on this island are part of a growing trend of unhoused people flocking to the riverbed and canyons in the wake of a camping ban.
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas Monday announced she has developed nodules on her vocal cords and will rest her speaking voice for what could be several weeks.
KPBS Midday EditionThird places are for connecting with others and leaning into community. For an upcoming show, KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: what is your third place? What makes it special to you?
The project is in the beginning stages but could bring new revenue for the city’s water district.
The federal appeals court in Richmond, Va., ruled in favor of transgender patients on Monday. The case was brought by Medicaid recipients in West Virginia and state employees in North Carolina.
