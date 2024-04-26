Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
photo of general assignment reporter Katie Anastas

Katie Anastas

General Assignment Reporter

Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. What’s next for the Oceanside Pier?
LATEST IN EVENTS
Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Fashion and Stories Exhibition
  1. Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Fashion and Stories Exhibition
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
With the table set, Lidia is ready to welcome guests to Immigrant Food.
  1. LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA: Flavors That Define Us
Most Popular
  1. Hillcrest, hungry for park space, looks to the 163 freeway
  2. At least 16 people died in California after medics sedated them during encounters with police
  3. University of Saint Katherine announces closure, filing for bankruptcy
  4. A mix-up over bioengineered tomato seeds sparked fears about spread of GMO crops
  5. Oceanside expected to declare local emergency over pier fire