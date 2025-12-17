Longtime county tax collector Dan McAllister dies months after retirement

Longtime San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister, who retired in August, died Wednesday morning, his former office announced.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

McAllister served as the county's taxation head for 23 years, from 2002 to 2025. In this role, he oversaw the collection of billions in property taxes each year, managed the $18 billion county investment pool, and administration of the county's more than $1.5 billion deferred compensation program.

"This is a sad day at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office, and for San Diego," said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen, who was appointed to the role last month after McAllister's retirement. "Dan represented the best of public service. He was passionate and tireless about his work and kept the taxpayer at the forefront of everything he did.

"It was under Dan's leadership that the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office has gotten triple-A ratings and collected an impressive 99% of taxes for consecutive years. These are tax dollars that help our county run and be safe," Cohen added.

McAllister served as a member of the San Diego County Employees Retirement Association, the board of CalTRUST, was president of the State Association of County Retirement Systems and served on the board of directors of the Peace Corps and Habitat for Humanity, according to a statement from the treasurer's office. He was a board of directors chair of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation.

He also served as chair of the San Diego Unified School District's Special Audit and Finance Committee and was a participating member of the boards of the Jackie Robinson YMCA, the New Americans Museum, and the Kim Center for Social Balance.

"But more importantly, we are thinking of Dan's family, friends, and former colleagues today," Cohen said. "He spoke lovingly of his son and daughter. He was quick to praise his team at the county and the friends and community members who motivated his work. We want to send our sincerest condolences to Dan's family, and to everyone who knew and loved him. He did a lot for San Diego County, and his good work here continues.

"Dan will be remembered for his leadership, mentorship, and warm wit. He will be dearly missed."

Before serving as the San Diego County treasurer-tax collector, McAllister was a financial consultant and investment broker.