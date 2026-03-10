GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Tariffs, Interrupted

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, the guests are Scott Lincicome, Vice President, Cato Institute and Paul Krugman, Economist and Nobel Laureate. By striking down key tariffs, SCOTUS dealt a rare rebuke to President Trump's economic power. But within hours, he invoked another legal provision to keep his tariffs agenda alive.

Listen to the podcast: Tariffs: what comes next with Paul Krugman and Scott Lincicome

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.