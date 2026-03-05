Give Now
Diane Keaton: Star of the Silver Screen

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:42 PM PST
Diane Keaton
APT
Diane Keaton

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Diane Keaton: Star of The Silver Screen" follows the Oscar-winning actress' career, beginning with her early days in Santa Ana, California, and her first jobs in New York, where she studied the Meisner Technique of acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse Theater. She earned early acclaim for her performances in several Woody Allen films and her dramatic role in THE GODFATHER series.

"Diane Keaton: Star of The Silver Screen" follows the Oscar-winning actress’ career, beginning with her early days in Santa Ana, California, and her first jobs in New York, where she studied the Meisner Technique of acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse Theater. She earned early acclaim for her performances in several Woody Allen films and her dramatic role in THE GODFATHER series.

She earned early acclaim for her performances in several Woody Allen films and her dramatic role in THE GODFATHER series. Her status as a feminist and fashion icon helped redefine how women were portrayed on screen. The program features many clips and reflections on her work in iconic films, such as "Annie Hall," "Reds," "Manhattan," "Crimes of the Heart," "Baby Boom," "Father of the Bride," "The First Wives Club" and "Something’s Gotta Give."

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Actress Diane Keaton
APT
Actress Diane Keaton

Distributed American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
