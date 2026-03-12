Give Now
Anza-Borrego, Carlsbad Beach nominated in poll of California's best state parks

By City News Service
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:10 AM PDT
Wildflowers bloom in Anza Borrego State Park on March 9, 2024.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
Wildflowers bloom in Anza Borrego State Park on March 9, 2024.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and Carlsbad State Beach are the two San Diego County parks nominated in the second annual California State Parks Foundation's poll, with voting opening Wednesday.

The poll highlights California's best places for hiking, camping, views, wildflower blooms, kid-friendly adventures and more.

"The "Best of California's State Parks" poll is a fun opportunity for Californians to share what they love about their state parks," said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation. "There are so many different types of parks to explore in California, whether you're looking for a day at the beach, a hike among the redwoods, or a chance to learn about history. We encourage you to vote and tell us about your favorite state park."

This year, Anza-Borrego is on the ballot for camping, hiking and wildflowers. Carlsbad State Beach is also nominated for best beach.

San Diego County boasted a few top picks in 2025.

Anza-Borrego — which encompasses parts of San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties — was deemed the best in the state for viewing wildflowers and Torrey Pines State Beach was tops for best place to picnic.

"Each spring — if the desert gets enough rain — Anza-Borrego Desert State Park transforms into a sea of vibrant wildflowers, with desert lilies, dune primroses, and blooming ocotillo spreading across the landscape," a statement from the foundation said.

"With sweeping ocean views, golden cliffs, and the sound of waves just steps away, Torrey Pines State Beach offers an unforgettable backdrop for a seaside picnic," the statement continued. "Its coastal breezes and scenic trails make it the perfect spot to relax and refuel between adventures."

The following other local parks earned honorable mentions:

  • Anza-Borrego for camping;
  • Palomar Mountain State Park for both picnicking and dog-friendly adventures; and
  • Cardiff State Beach for best beach.

More than 1,300 people participated in the inaugural poll in 2025. Many of the survey participants also sent in photos and personal stories and memories about why these parks are special.

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.

The voting period for this year's poll runs through April 11. Vote here.

