SANDAG breaks ground on long-awaited University Avenue bike, transit project

Transportation officials on Wednesday kicked off construction of a long-awaited infrastructure project that will add separated bike lanes and pedestrian and transit improvements to a 2.8-mile section of University Avenue.

SANDAG, San Diego County's transportation planning agency, has been planning the University Bikeway since at least 2012. The project covers University Avenue from 69th Street to Estrella Avenue, and Estrella Avenue from University Avenue to Orange Avenue. It's expected to open to the public in September 2027.

City Council President Joe LaCava, who serves as vice chair of the SANDAG board of directors, said the project will connect to a larger regional bike network and include new boarding platforms for some of the county's highest-ridership bus routes.

"That will decrease bus travel times by allowing bus riders to board and de-board more quickly," LaCava said. "The project will also incorporate new curb ramps to improve sidewalk access for people with mobility limitations and for families with strollers."

With a total cost of about $44.6 million, it is one of the most expensive bike projects in SANDAG's work program, according to the agency's draft budget for the coming fiscal year. Local tax dollars make up about 28% of the project's funding, with the remainder coming from state and federal sources.

LaCava attributed the project's relatively high cost to its comprehensive scope. It's a nearly complete reconstruction of the roadway, he said, as opposed to city-led bike projects that typically involve just a fresh layer of asphalt.

"Things are expensive, price tags go up every day," LaCava said. "But I think this is a worthwhile investment in a community that often is under-resourced. And we want to send a message that no matter where you live, no matter how you choose to get around, that we're going to make sure that it's as safe as possible for you to do so."

The section of University Avenue covered by the project has seen hundreds of injuries and at least four deaths over the past decade, according to city crash data. Last October, a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 6-year-old boy who was attempting to cross University Avenue east of 54th Street.

"This is a safety and beautification project, and it's one that addresses, again, not theoretical safety hazards but real life ones," said City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera. "This is a deadly stretch of road, and the investments that are being made here are going to save lives."

Elo-Rivera added that the project traverses some of San Diego's most diverse neighborhoods where major developments are planned, including a 2.2-acre affordable housing and resource hub for refugees .

"I see this as being a really important piece of the puzzle to making sure that when that project is done, people can get to and from where they need to go in a safe, affordable and efficient way," Elo-Rivera said.