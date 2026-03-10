INDEPENDENT LENS: Keep Quiet and Forgive

Premieres Monday, March 23, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

An intimate examination of sexual abuse within the Amish community and the code of silence that enables it, “Keep Quiet and Forgive” will premiere on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS. The film chronicles the courageous journey of Lizzie Hershberger, a former Amish woman who breaks her silence about sexual abuse in her community and ignites a nationwide movement among Amish survivors.

"Keep Quiet and Forgive" follows Lizzie as she challenges Amish and Mennonite traditions that silence sexual abuse survivors. Decades after her assault, she leads a movement for justice and healing within a notoriously private community, revealing the power of speaking out.

Growing up in Amish Bluff Country in Southern Minnesota, Lizzie was immersed in the traditions of her Swartzentruber Amish community, where “forgive and forget” was a guiding principle. However, sexual abuse is widely regarded as an open secret in many Amish communities. While some communities have begun supporting victims, many continue to silence survivors, pressuring them to forgive their abusers publicly and discouraging police involvement in favor of handling abuse internally. The film follows Lizzie as she bravely sets out to challenge this culture of silence.

“We are proud to present ‘Keep Quiet and Forgive' because it exemplifies the power of documentary storytelling to illuminate hidden truths and amplify voices that have been silenced for far too long,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of INDEPENDENT LENS. “Lizzie Hershberger’s tremendous courage and Sarah McClure’s careful storytelling creates an essential space for empathy, accountability, and meaningful conversation. This is exactly the kind of bold, compassionate filmmaking that belongs on public television.”

Thirty years after being raped by an Amish farmer and subsequently ostracized, Lizzie steps forward to report her assault. Based on a groundbreaking investigation by director Sarah McClure, “Keep Quiet and Forgive” showcases Lizzie’s emergence as a leader and advocate, supporting survivors navigating trauma, suicidal ideation, family estrangement, and cultural excommunication within one of America’s most insular religious societies.

With unprecedented access, the documentary introduces viewers to powerful survivor stories, including: Menno, who lost his family after fleeing his Amish home; Ruth, who faces pressure to drop charges against her abuser; and Dena, who co-founded the survivor support group Voices of Hope alongside Lizzie.

