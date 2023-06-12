Valerie Attisha serves as vice president of client and community relations at PNC Bank and leads PNC’s community footprint across the San Diego region, overseeing the bank’s charitable and corporate sponsorships as well as its philanthropic investments; directing community engagement and employee volunteerism; building the bank’s visibility and brand; and fostering relationships with leaders from across business, government, and the nonprofit sectors. Prior to joining PNC Bank, Valerie was a seasoned and respected fundraising professional and nonprofit executive who raised and facilitated gifts totaling $100M. Throughout her career, Valerie has been deeply committed to making meaningful and impactful change in the community through her involvement with San Diego Rotary (Club 33), the Junior League of San Diego, and the University of San Diego. Currently, Valerie serves on the Boards of Directors at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, The Old Globe and LEAD San Diego.