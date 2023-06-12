Give Now
About The Gratitude Collective

For decades women have championed KPBS’ ideals by donating, volunteering and advocating for our trusted, inclusive and educational services. The Gratitude Collective is a community of women who support KPBS’ vision to connect, reflect and serve the San Diego region. Members of the Gratitude Collective are superfans of KPBS and prioritize their philanthropy in support of our commitment to local news, arts and culture, children’s programming, and community engagement and representation via dialogue and events. The Gratitude Collective provides a space for lifelong learning and connection via quarterly experiences such as speaking engagements with women leaders in various fields, social events and KPBS community meetings.

Yours,

Deanna Martin Mackey
KPBS General Manager

Co-Chairs

Valerie Attisha

Co-Chair

Valerie Attisha serves as vice president of client and community relations at PNC Bank and leads PNC’s community footprint across the San Diego region, overseeing the bank’s charitable and corporate sponsorships as well as its philanthropic investments; directing community engagement and employee volunteerism; building the bank’s visibility and brand; and fostering relationships with leaders from across business, government, and the nonprofit sectors. Prior to joining PNC Bank, Valerie was a seasoned and respected fundraising professional and nonprofit executive who raised and facilitated gifts totaling $100M. Throughout her career, Valerie has been deeply committed to making meaningful and impactful change in the community through her involvement with San Diego Rotary (Club 33), the Junior League of San Diego, and the University of San Diego. Currently, Valerie serves on the Boards of Directors at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, The Old Globe and LEAD San Diego.

Nishma Held

Co-Chair

Nishma Held is a distinguished corporate counsel in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, where she leverages deep legal acumen to help drive innovation at the forefront of life sciences. Most recently, she played a key role in shaping legal frameworks that supported Mirati Therapeutics’ transition from a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial enterprise, and then on through an acquisition by Bristol Myers-Squibb. Nishma actively contributes to the city's cultural and civic landscape, serving on the Board of Directors of The Old Globe and on the Community Advisory Board of KPBS. Her leadership in these roles reflects a broader commitment to supporting institutions that hold a transformative power to enrich and connect communities.

