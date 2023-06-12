About The Gratitude Collective
For decades women have championed KPBS’ ideals by donating, volunteering and advocating for our trusted, inclusive and educational services. The Gratitude Collective is a community of women who support KPBS’ vision to connect, reflect and serve the San Diego region. Members of the Gratitude Collective are superfans of KPBS and prioritize their philanthropy in support of our commitment to local news, arts and culture, children’s programming, and community engagement and representation via dialogue and events. The Gratitude Collective provides a space for lifelong learning and connection via quarterly experiences such as speaking engagements with women leaders in various fields, social events and KPBS community meetings.
Yours,
Deanna Martin Mackey
KPBS General Manager