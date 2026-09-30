Closed Captioning
FCC Station Profile and Public Inspection Files
(enter KPBS or KQVO)
Closed Captioning Quality Certification
All programming provided by KPBS complies with the closed captioning requirements established by the Federal Communications Commission as embodied in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including regulations concerning closed captioning quality. Programming provided by PBS complies with these regulations by either: (i) satisfying the caption quality standards set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(j)(2); (ii) adopting and following the “Video Programmer Best Practices” set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(k)(1); or (iii) being subject to one or more of the captioning exemptions set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(d), including programming for which the audio is in a language other than English or Spanish and that is not scripted programming that can be captioned using the “electronic news room” technique; interstitial material, promotional announcements, and public service announcements that are 10 minutes or less in duration; and/or programming that consists primarily of non-vocal music.
Caption Complaints
For closed captioning concerns please contact the KPBS Audience Services Caption Complaints Hotline:
- Phone: 619-594-6983, Option 5
We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.
Written Complaints
Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact the KPBS Audience Services Caption Complaint Hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.
Written closed captioning complaints for broadcast programming should be directed to the following, via postal mail, fax or the email form below:
Mr. Mark Goodman
Director of Engineering and Operations
KPBS-TV
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
Phone: 619-594-8905
Written closed captioning complaints for digital programming should be directed to the following, via postal mail, fax or the email form below:
Ms. Jill Linder
Director of Video Programming & Operations
KPBS-TV
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
Phone: 619-594-2860