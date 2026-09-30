Written Complaints

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact the KPBS Audience Services Caption Complaint Hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Written closed captioning complaints for broadcast programming should be directed to the following, via postal mail, fax or the email form below:

Mr. Mark Goodman

Director of Engineering and Operations

KPBS-TV

5200 Campanile Drive

San Diego, CA 92182

Phone: 619-594-8905

Written closed captioning complaints for digital programming should be directed to the following, via postal mail, fax or the email form below:

Ms. Jill Linder

Director of Video Programming & Operations

KPBS-TV

5200 Campanile Drive

San Diego, CA 92182

Phone: 619-594-2860