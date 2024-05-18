Give Now
Stripper Energy
Stripper Energy Cover Art
Join me under the neon glow of the historic Les Girls Theater for Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes. Former stripper and current owner of Les Girls Theater, Kata Pierce-Morgan, provides unlimited access to a half century of archival material that uncovers a dark chapter of San Diego history from the 1970s and 80s. Prepare for sassy strippers, corrupt cops, and a fierce activism launched from the unlikely stage of a strip club.

Stripper Energy Cover

Stripper Energy

Hosted by Beth Accomando

Promotional image for the San Diego International Fringe Festival show "No Regrets," on stage May 18-26, 2024.

San Diego Fringe Festival: 'No Regrets'

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until May 26, 2024
Les Girls Theater
$13
"No Regrets" is presented by Golden Corpse at Les Girls as part of the 2024 San Diego International Fringe Festival, which presents new, experimental and inventive works of theater and an endless list of other performance — including comedy, circus, spoken word, puppetry, music, cabaret, street performance, dance, visual art and more — showcasing local talent alongside artists from around the globe.About the show:From San Diego International Fringe Festival:"No Regrets" uncovers the sinister underbelly of San Diego in the late '60s, when corrupt cops falsified evidence and raided the startled strippers at the Left Bank Nightclub, the precursor to Les Girls Theater. A mix of modern dance and burlesque, No Regrets is framed by the original gorgeous costumes worn then and brought to life by the haunting real life audio of stripper, beat cop, hooker, Vice Captain and more, taken from the decades of stored Les Girls archives. Accented with live jazz, Italian Giallo-influence of the '60s and unique props, "No Regrets" makes theater history, a must-see show!Directed by Kata Pierce-Morgan.Tickets, Fringe Tags and Passes:In addition to a $13 show ticket, a one-time, $7 purchase of a 2024 Fringe Tag is required for most performances, including "No Regrets." The Fringe Tag lasts the entire festival. Learn more and pre-order a Fringe Tag here.Festival passes include single-show, 3-show, 5-show and 20-show options. Details here.View the full list of Fringe Festival showsVenue MapRelated links:San Diego International Fringe Festival: website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
Freeway Edition: Authors

Stripper Energy Team

    • Profile photo of Beth Accomando

    • Beth Accomando

      Producer/Host

    • Beth Accomando began working for KPBS in 1987 as a film critic. Now she covers arts and culture, often shooting and editing her own features. Her coverage includes everything from opera and Shakespeare to zombies and luchadores. She has won both an Inkpot Award and The Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award at Comic-Con. She has covered pop culture for National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and Giant Robot Magazine. She is one of the Film Geeks at the Digital Gym Cinema, and volunteers to program genre cinema and bake desserts themed to the films. Beth has a passion for Hong Kong cinema, Japanese monster movies, horror, film noir, Fringe Festivals, and Comic-Con. She loves putting on a haunted house every year, and holding Hobbit meals in her home.

    • Profile photo of David Washburn

    • David Washburn

      Editor

    • David is KPBS' Investigative/Enterprise Editor. He also runs the station's digital fellowship program. David has been practicing the art and craft of journalism for 25 years, always with an emphasis on investigative and explanatory news. He first came to San Diego in 2000 to join the San Diego Union-Tribune’s investigative team. He's also worked for Voice of San Diego and NBC News. David has a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

    • Profile photo of Christopher Maue

    • Christopher Maue

      Videographer & Lighting Designer

    • Christopher Maue has over 25 years of Broadcast TV & Video production experience. His hard work has earned him recognition of multiple awards including a Golden Mike, and Emmy's for Videography, Lighting, and Directing. He enjoys hiking, biking and stand-up paddle boarding when he is not around technology.

    • Profile photo of Christopher Maue

    • Philip Nenna

      Designer/Animator

    • Philip Nenna is a multi award winning broadcast designer and animator with over 25 years of experience in broadcast television. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Diego State University.

