Stripper Energy

Ongoing until May 26, 2024

Les Girls Theater

$13

"No Regrets" is presented by Golden Corpse at Les Girls as part of the 2024 San Diego International Fringe Festival, which presents new, experimental and inventive works of theater and an endless list of other performance — including comedy, circus, spoken word, puppetry, music, cabaret, street performance, dance, visual art and more — showcasing local talent alongside artists from around the globe.About the show:From San Diego International Fringe Festival:"No Regrets" uncovers the sinister underbelly of San Diego in the late '60s, when corrupt cops falsified evidence and raided the startled strippers at the Left Bank Nightclub, the precursor to Les Girls Theater. A mix of modern dance and burlesque, No Regrets is framed by the original gorgeous costumes worn then and brought to life by the haunting real life audio of stripper, beat cop, hooker, Vice Captain and more, taken from the decades of stored Les Girls archives. Accented with live jazz, Italian Giallo-influence of the '60s and unique props, "No Regrets" makes theater history, a must-see show!Directed by Kata Pierce-Morgan.Tickets, Fringe Tags and Passes:In addition to a $13 show ticket, a one-time, $7 purchase of a 2024 Fringe Tag is required for most performances, including "No Regrets." The Fringe Tag lasts the entire festival. Learn more and pre-order a Fringe Tag here.Festival passes include single-show, 3-show, 5-show and 20-show options. Details here.View the full list of Fringe Festival showsVenue MapRelated links:San Diego International Fringe Festival: website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube