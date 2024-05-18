Join me under the neon glow of the historic Les Girls Theater for Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes. Former stripper and current owner of Les Girls Theater, Kata Pierce-Morgan, provides unlimited access to a half century of archival material that uncovers a dark chapter of San Diego history from the 1970s and 80s. Prepare for sassy strippers, corrupt cops, and a fierce activism launched from the unlikely stage of a strip club.
Stripper Energy
Hosted by Beth Accomando