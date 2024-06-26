After more than a decade of sexual harassment, coerced encounters, and psychological abuse by San Diego vice police, Kata Pierce-Morgan and her fellow Les Girls dancers realized that fighting back through proper channels wasn't working.

Neither polite society nor the legal system were helping the dancers end the abuse, so they took matters into their own hands.

If no one was willing to believe a bunch of strippers, then Kata would install video cameras to prove their claims. If the rat pack cops thought they could terrorize dancers into silence, then they would find their voice and speak up. And if police internal affairs refused to take their complaints seriously, then Kata would have to do her own undercover work.

Prepare for "Chapter 5: Fighting Back, or the Rise of Stripper Energy."

Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local Scenes from the opening night of “No Regrets,” a show by former dancer and current owner of the historic Les Girls Theater Kata Pierce-Morgan, on May 18, 2024. Pierce-Morgan is the central figure of KPBS’s new podcast, “Stripper Energy,” produced by arts and culture reporter Beth Accomando.

In this chapter:

Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater

John Barriage, lawyer who represented James Morgan and Les Girls in 1980s

Kate Yavenditti, lawyer and co-founder of the County's Task Force on Domestic Violence, also involved with WomenOccupySan Diego and the National Lawyers Guild.

J.W. August, current KPBS freelance journalist

Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater

Mel, current manager of Les Girls Theater

Credits:

Beth Accomando, Producer/Host/Video Editor

Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer

Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer

Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator

Sanns Dixon, Videographer

Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants

David Washburn, Editor