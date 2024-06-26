Chapter 5: Fighting back, or the rise of stripper energy
After more than a decade of sexual harassment, coerced encounters, and psychological abuse by San Diego vice police, Kata Pierce-Morgan and her fellow Les Girls dancers realized that fighting back through proper channels wasn't working.
Neither polite society nor the legal system were helping the dancers end the abuse, so they took matters into their own hands.
If no one was willing to believe a bunch of strippers, then Kata would install video cameras to prove their claims. If the rat pack cops thought they could terrorize dancers into silence, then they would find their voice and speak up. And if police internal affairs refused to take their complaints seriously, then Kata would have to do her own undercover work.
Prepare for "Chapter 5: Fighting Back, or the Rise of Stripper Energy."
In this chapter:
Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater
John Barriage, lawyer who represented James Morgan and Les Girls in 1980s
Kate Yavenditti, lawyer and co-founder of the County's Task Force on Domestic Violence, also involved with WomenOccupySan Diego and the National Lawyers Guild.
J.W. August, current KPBS freelance journalist
Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater
Mel, current manager of Les Girls Theater
Credits:
Beth Accomando, Producer/Host/Video Editor
Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer
Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer
Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator
Sanns Dixon, Videographer
Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants
David Washburn, Editor