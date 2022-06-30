Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Producers Club Banner

About

Producers Club members share the distinction of being KPBS' most generous annual contributors, giving $1,200 or more each year to strengthen the impact of public broadcasting. Producers Club members are the station’s most invested and engaged supporters, they are our ambassadors and counselors. They enable KPBS to expand its vision of excellence, develop new programs, and serve our communities. More importantly, they provide foundational support that enables our growth today and into the future.

  1. Producers Club Member Listing
Join/Renew

Giving Levels

Producers Club (PC) members enjoy many unique opportunities, including by-invitation-only events with on-air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, behind-the-scenes station tours and more. Additional Courtesies vary by level.

Silver Level ($1,200-$2,499)

  • Producers Club license plate frame, KPBS Polo Shirt
  • Name recognition on kpbs.org/pc (if requested)

Gold Level ($2,500-$4,999)

All of Silver Level, plus:

  • On-Air thank you during KPBS radio pledge drive (if requested)
  • Private KPBS tour option and invitation to the General Manager's Annual Breakfast

Platinum Level ($5,000-$9,999)

All of Gold Level, plus:

  • Opportunities to have your gift used as a Producers Club Match during on-air campaigns.
  • Dinner with the General Manager and complimentary tickets to community and art events

Executive Level ($10,000+)

All of Platinum Level, plus:

  • Exclusive invitations to upper level & Major Donor events
  • Your choice of Thank You Gift

Major Donor Level ($25,000+)

All of Executive Level plus:

  • On-Air spot (recognition on Radio, TV or Web.)
  • Invitation to NPR Weekend in Washington or the PBS Annual Conference, pre-event Meet & Greets with public media personalities
  • Option to designate your gift for a special initiative
Give Now!

RickSteves-Event-Listing-2060x1512 (1).jpg

KPBS Insider | Travel with Rick Steves

Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6 PM
Virtual
Free
Join KPBS Directors Club and Producers Club members in an exclusive, virtual event with public media's favorite travel expert Rick Steves. Learn what you need to know about travel during a pandemic; hear behind-the-scenes stories from Rick’s TV and radio programs; and ask your questions.About Rick StevesRick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. But above all else, Rick considers himself a teacher. He taught his first travel class at his college campus in the mid-1970s — and now, more than 40 years later, he still measures his success not by dollars earned, but by trips impacted.Rick is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Each year, the company contributes to a portfolio of climate-smart nonprofits, essentially paying a self-imposed carbon tax. He also works closely with several advocacy groups and has been instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in states across the US.Rick spends about four months a year in Europe, researching guidebooks, fine-tuning his tour program, filming his TV show, and making new discoveries for travelers. To recharge, he plays piano, relaxes at his family cabin in the Cascade mountains, and spends time with his son Andy and daughter Jackie. He lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.
Read More
  1. Producers Club Virtual Events Video Archive

Tours

Due to building renovation, all tours have been canceled. Special tours for PC Members will be scheduled when the remodel is complete in late 2022.

KPBS Passport: Your Member Benefit

Members who give $60+ annually (or $5+ per month) can unlock full seasons and early binge-watching access to buzzworthy new shows with our digital membership benefit: KPBS Passport. Where you can stream your PBS favorites anytime, anywhere with the PBS Video App.

Become a member now!

Passport KPBS
Learn More About Passport

Want to Join the Producers Club?

Thanks to our members KPBS can continue to bring you trustworthy local and world news.

Join Now!

DID YOU KNOW?

Producers Club gifts can be made from Donor Advised Funds, Stocks, or IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs).

Click here for more information.

CONTACT US

If you have questions regarding your Producers Club membership, please contact:

Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
(619) 594-2028
nramachandran@kpbs.org

KPBS Public Broadcasting
Attention: Niru Ramachandran
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400

TAX ID

KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721

Stay Engaged
  1. PC Post E-Newsletter - May 2022
  2. PC Post E-Newsletter - April 2022
  3. PC Post E-Newsletter - March 2022
  4. PC Membership Survey
Join Us On Facebook with the KPBS PC Club Facebook Group

Other Ways To Give

Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.

IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.

Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.

Employer Matching Gift
Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.

Sustaining Member Program
Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.

Planned Giving
If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.

Vehicle Donation Program
Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!

Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.