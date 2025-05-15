Join us at The Prado at Balboa Park on Friday April 11, 2025 at 9am for a special Producers Club reception with Nan Sterman, the host of the KPBS show A Growing Passion and all-around garden expert. Nan recently took on a lead botanical role in the Botanical Building at Balboa Park renovations, where she designed the planters for the new building. Join us as Nan speaks about the process behind the renovation and how plants and gardens can transform a space. After the reception with Nan, you are welcome to a self-guided tour of the Botanical Building. Admission to this event includes a reception with a continental breakfast at The Prado, a presentation from Nan and the opportunity to explore the newly renovated Botanical Building with fellow KPBS Producers Club members. **This event if exclusive to Producers Club members. To learn more about the Producers Club and how to join, please visit kpbs.org/pc**