About
Producers Club members share the distinction of being KPBS' most generous annual contributors, giving $1,200 or more each year to strengthen the impact of public broadcasting. Producers Club members are the station’s most invested and engaged supporters, they are our ambassadors and counselors. They enable KPBS to expand its vision of excellence, develop new programs, and serve our communities. More importantly, they provide foundational support that enables our growth today and into the future.
Giving Levels
Producers Club (PC) members enjoy many unique opportunities, including by-invitation-only events with on-air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, behind-the-scenes station tours and more. Additional Courtesies vary by level.
Silver Level ($1,200-$2,499)
- Producers Club license plate frame, KPBS Polo Shirt
- Name recognition on kpbs.org/pc (if requested)
Gold Level ($2,500-$4,999)
All of Silver Level, plus:
- On-Air thank you during KPBS radio pledge drive (if requested)
- Private KPBS tour option and invitation to the General Manager's Annual Breakfast
Platinum Level ($5,000-$9,999)
All of Gold Level, plus:
- Opportunities to have your gift used as a Producers Club Match during on-air campaigns.
- Dinner with the General Manager and complimentary tickets to community and art events
Executive Level ($10,000+)
All of Platinum Level, plus:
- Exclusive invitations to upper level & Major Donor events
- Your choice of Thank You Gift
Major Donor Level ($25,000+)
All of Executive Level plus:
- On-Air spot (recognition on Radio, TV or Web.)
- Invitation to NPR Weekend in Washington or the PBS Annual Conference, pre-event Meet & Greets with public media personalities
- Option to designate your gift for a special initiative
KPBS Insider | Travel with Rick Steves
Tours
Due to building renovation, all tours have been canceled. Special tours for PC Members will be scheduled when the remodel is complete in late 2022.
KPBS Passport: Your Member Benefit
Members who give $60+ annually (or $5+ per month) can unlock full seasons and early binge-watching access to buzzworthy new shows with our digital membership benefit: KPBS Passport. Where you can stream your PBS favorites anytime, anywhere with the PBS Video App.
Want to Join the Producers Club?
Thanks to our members KPBS can continue to bring you trustworthy local and world news.
DID YOU KNOW?
Producers Club gifts can be made from Donor Advised Funds, Stocks, or IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs).
CONTACT US
If you have questions regarding your Producers Club membership, please contact:
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
(619) 594-2028
nramachandran@kpbs.org
KPBS Public Broadcasting
Attention: Niru Ramachandran
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
Other Ways To Give
Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.
IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.
Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.
Employer Matching Gift
Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.
Sustaining Member Program
Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.
Planned Giving
If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.
Vehicle Donation Program
Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!
Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.