Producers Club
Producers Club members share the distinction of being KPBS' most generous annual contributors, giving $1,500 or more each year to strengthen the impact of public broadcasting. Producers Club members are the station’s most invested and engaged supporters; they are our ambassadors and counselors. They enable KPBS to expand its vision of excellence, develop new programs and serve our communities. More importantly, they provide foundational support that enables our growth today and into the future.
Learn more about the Producer Club Benefits lorem ipsum de lorem
|Contribution Level
|Silver
|Gold
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Annual Amount
|$1,500–2,499
|$2,500–4,999
|$5,000–9,999
|$10,000+
|Monthly Amount
|$125–209
|$210–416
|$417–833
|$834+
|Member Benefit
|Silver
|Gold
|Platinum
|Diamond
|Donor Access to KPBS Passport and NPR+
|Guest Access to KPBS Passport and NPR+
|Producers Club License Plate Frames
|KPBS Branded Items
|Community Event Early Access Registration
|Personalized Newsletters
|Member Discounts
|Station Behind-the-Scenes Tour
|Producers Club Special Events
|Invitation to The Gratitude Collective
|Producers Club Event Early Registration
|Major Donor Special Events
|Major Donor Annual Celebration
|Major Donor Ticket Offers
Join Now or Renew
Contact Us
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
(619) 594-2028
nramachandran@kpbs.org
KPBS Public Broadcasting
Attention: Development
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
Upcoming Producers Club Events
Producers Club Lounge at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival
- Add to Google Calendar
- Add to Outlook Calendar
Download ICS file
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How to Give
Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.
IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.
Stocks
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3).
San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721