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Producers Club

Producers Club members share the distinction of being KPBS' most generous annual contributors, giving $1,500 or more each year to strengthen the impact of public broadcasting. Producers Club members are the station’s most invested and engaged supporters; they are our ambassadors and counselors. They enable KPBS to expand its vision of excellence, develop new programs and serve our communities. More importantly, they provide foundational support that enables our growth today and into the future.

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Learn more about the Producer Club Benefits lorem ipsum de lorem

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Contribution Level Silver Gold Platinum Diamond
Annual Amount $1,500–2,499 $2,500–4,999 $5,000–9,999 $10,000+
Monthly Amount $125–209 $210–416 $417–833 $834+
Member Benefit Silver Gold Platinum Diamond
Donor Access to KPBS Passport and NPR+
Guest Access to KPBS Passport and NPR+
Producers Club License Plate Frames
KPBS Branded Items
Community Event Early Access Registration
Personalized Newsletters
Member Discounts
Station Behind-the-Scenes Tour
Producers Club Special Events
Invitation to The Gratitude Collective
Producers Club Event Early Registration
Major Donor Special Events
Major Donor Annual Celebration
Major Donor Ticket Offers

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Questions about your Producers Club membership?

Contact Us
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
(619) 594-2028
nramachandran@kpbs.org

KPBS Public Broadcasting
Attention: Development
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
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Upcoming Producers Club Events

Small crowd walking through the previous San Diego Festival of Books

Producers Club Lounge at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival

Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 9 AM
University of San Diego
Free
Let’s bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing great books! The second annual KPBS San Diego Book Festival on the University of San Diego campus is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more. If you’re attending, please join us at our Producers Club member-only hospitality lounge where PC members can take a rest, find a cold soft-drink, a sweet snack and mingle with fellow PC members and KPBS staff. Add the code, "PC" at checkout to reserve your spot!
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Past in-person events
PC Past in-person events: June 2026
Join us at The Nat in Balboa Park for our KPBS Producers Club June mixer. Enjoy a casual reception in the Atrium, mingle with fellow PC members, and take an optional behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s new state-of-the-art Paleontology Center. The paleo collection contains more than 1.5 million fossils, many of them found on construction sites right here in Southern California. While at The Nat, you’ll also have a chance to see their newest exhibitions, Amazement in the Basement and Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea. Your registration includes a reception with small bites and drinks. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited and RSVP is required. P.S. Paid parking enforcement ends at 6 PM.
PC Past in-person events: April 2026
This event featured an exclusive panel conversation featuring KPBS newsroom reporters as they pulled back the curtain on the stories shaping our community. The discussion dove into recent compelling projects, including Katie Anastas’s insightful series on the rising cost of living in San Diego, as well as a deep investigation into the local impacts of the environmental and economic challenges facing the Imperial Valley by Kori Suzuki. The panel also highlighted innovative ways the KPBS news team was leveraging social media platforms to reach new and more diverse audiences with stories that truly matter, featuring social media host and reporter Jake Gotta. The discussion was moderated by then–KPBS Newsroom Director Vinnee Tong. Attendees had the opportunity to hear directly from the journalists, explore their reporting process, and gain a unique perspective on the critical issues affecting the San Diego region.
PC Past in-person events: February 2026
Purchase of a ticket gets you admission to a pre-show mixer hosted by KPBS on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 including an artistic chat with a member of the play, as well as the performance of The Recipe. Reception begins at 6:00PM and performance begins at 7:30PM. Please note: There is limited ADA accessible seating available. Please request if needed. Cost: $45 per person. Space is limited and RSVP is required. If registering for a guest, please include their name in the registration. Parking is not included in the $45 ticket price. For directions and parking information, please visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/plan-your-visit/parking/ Due to the exclusivity of this event, we are not able to offer any refunds after the time of purchase. We thank you in advance for your understanding Questions? Please email gcruzmaldonado@kpbs.org
Bright sign with words KPBS Trivia Night to look like gameshow lights
PC Past in-person events: December 2025
Time for some fun! KPBS invites you to a night of mingling and team trivia, where you can show off your knowledge of all things public media. Our second annual trivia & mixer night will spark excitement and a sense of play as you compete over coveted KPBS swag. KPBS staff will take part in the fun too, serving as team captains, or team members. A dinner of pizza, salad, beer and wine will be available throughout the night. We encourage you to show off your holiday spirit by wearing your favorite holiday sweater!
PC Past in-person events: November 2025
Join us for a delightful and intellectually engaging evening as the Producers Club welcomes Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett, co-hosts of the hit public radio show A Way With Words! Known for their quick wit, deep linguistic knowledge, and warm rapport, Martha and Grant explore everything from regional dialects and word history to new slang, wordplay, and grammar quirks. Whether you're a lifelong lover of language or simply curious about the words we use, you’ll be captivated by their stories, insights, and fun language trivia. This special event will take place at the stunning Catamaran Hotel, Resort, and Spa on Mission Bay. Your registration includes a delicious dinner, an opportunity to connect with fellow language lovers, and the chance to meet Martha and Grant in person.
KPBS Logo with Fall Colors in the background
PC Past in-person events: October 2025
Join us for a special evening highlighting what's ahead across PBS, KPBS TV, podcasts, and digital platforms. Get an early look at nationally premiering programs, including new seasons of All Creatures Great and Small and a compelling American Masters episode on Dick Van Dyke. We’ll also showcase local KPBS Explore content, such as a sneak preview on the 100th episode of Ken Kramer’s About San Diego, and previews of our popular podcasts The Finest and Port of Entry. Plus, enjoy a first look at original digital stories from the KPBS Newsroom. You will also get insight into our exciting new project KPBS+, our locally curated streaming platform with thousands of KPBS and PBS titles. The evening will feature a behind-the-scenes panel with KPBS content creators, Chief Content Officer Nancy Worlie, and Programming Director Jill Linder, offering insights into how our local stories are brought to life.
Blue Logo that celebrates KPBS' 65th anniversary with the words; "65 years in San Diego" across the top
KPBS 65th Birthday Celebration with Amna Nawaz
This year, KPBS turns 65—a milestone that represents decades of trusted news, storytelling, and service to the San Diego community. We simply couldn’t have reached this moment without the support of people like you. We are pleased to extend a special invitation to join us in celebrating our 65th birthday featuring special guest, Amna Nawaz, Co-Anchor and Co-Managing Editor, PBS News Hour. This is more than an event—it’s a celebration of 65 years of public service in San Diego. It’s also a chance to invest in the next chapter of KPBS: one where truth matters, curiosity is encouraged, and every voice counts. Help fuel the next 65 years and advance our mission to reflect, connect, and inspire our community. Cost: $165 per ticket. RSVP by September 2, 2025.
Small crowd walking through the previous San Diego Festival of Books
PC Past in-person events: August 2025
Let’s bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing great books! The inaugural KPBS San Diego Book Festival on the University of San Diego campus is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more. If you’re attending, please join us at our Producers Club member-only hospitality lounge where PC members can take a rest, find a cold soft-drink, a sweet snack and mingle with fellow PC members and KPBS staff. Add the code, "PC" at checkout to reserve your spot!
image of a farm set up for small event with words KPBS Producers Club Social overlaid
PC Past in-person events: June 2025
Join us for a fun and relaxed evening of great conversation, light refreshments, and new connections at our upcoming KPBS Producers Club Social. Whether you're looking to meet other Producers Club members, catch up with friends, or simply enjoy good company, this is the perfect setting.
image with KPBS news logo on blue background
PC Past in-person events: May 2025
Join us for the KPBS Producers Club Newsroom Roundtable on Thursday May 15, 2025 at 6pm at The KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex! Gain a deeper understanding of how news stories are crafted and the challenges our journalists face in the current media landscape. Go beyond the headlines and engage in a lively conversation about the stories that matter most to San Diego and how they are shared by the KPBS news team. KPBS Managing Editor Vinnee Tong will moderate the discussion with Racial and Social Equity Reporter Katie Hyson, Public Matters Editor Claire Trageser and Investigative Reporter Scott Rodd. Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of insights and behind-the-scenes stories from these valued members of the KPBS news team. **For KPBS Producers Club members only. You can click here to learn more information about KPBS Producers Club**
Headshot of Nan Sterman wearing a pink shirt, standing in front of gray wall, next to green plant
PC Past in-person events: April 2025
Join us at The Prado at Balboa Park on Friday April 11, 2025 at 9am for a special Producers Club reception with Nan Sterman, the host of the KPBS show A Growing Passion and all-around garden expert. Nan recently took on a lead botanical role in the Botanical Building at Balboa Park renovations, where she designed the planters for the new building. Join us as Nan speaks about the process behind the renovation and how plants and gardens can transform a space. After the reception with Nan, you are welcome to a self-guided tour of the Botanical Building. Admission to this event includes a reception with a continental breakfast at The Prado, a presentation from Nan and the opportunity to explore the newly renovated Botanical Building with fellow KPBS Producers Club members. **This event if exclusive to Producers Club members. To learn more about the Producers Club and how to join, please visit kpbs.org/pc**
Show poster for play " 3 Summers of Lincoln", showing a drawn portrait of Abraham Lincoln with the title of the play overlaid on image
PC Past in-person events: February 2025--Night 2
Join fellow Producers Club members at the La Jolla Playhouse for the premiere of 3 Summers of Lincoln. With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, 3 Summers of Lincoln is the next unmissable, spectacular world premiere from La Jolla Playhouse. This gripping new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together.Due to the popularity of previous Producers Club events at the La Jolla Playhouse, we are offering TWO evenings of 3 Summers of Lincoln.Night 1: Tuesday, February 18, 2025ORNight 2: Wednesday, February 19, 2025The $20 price per ticket will cover a Producers Club reception, an artistic chat with members of the production and the performance of 3 Summers of Lincoln. We ask you to limit your purchase to 2 tickets. If registering for 2, please include the names of both attendees.
Show poster for play " 3 Summers of Lincoln", showing a drawn portrait of Abraham Lincoln with the title of the play overlaid on image
PC Past in-person events: February 2025--Night 1
Join fellow Producers Club members at the La Jolla Playhouse for the premiere of 3 Summers of Lincoln. With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, 3 Summers of Lincoln is the next unmissable, spectacular world premiere from La Jolla Playhouse. This gripping new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together.Due to the popularity of previous Producers Club events at the La Jolla Playhouse, we are offering TWO evenings of 3 Summers of Lincoln.Night 1: Tuesday, February 18, 2025ORNight 2: Wednesday, February 19, 2025The $20 price per ticket will cover a Producers Club reception, an artistic chat with members of the production and the performance of 3 Summers of Lincoln. We ask you to limit your purchase to 2 tickets. If registering for 2, please include the names of both attendees.
headshot of Marketplace reporter Nova Safo with the Marketplace logo next to him
PC Past in-person events: January 2025
You're invited to join us for a special evening with Marketplace’s Nova Safo and KPBS Investigative Reporter Scott Rodd at the Bahia Resort Hotel on January 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Nova Safo, a correspondent for Marketplace and co-host of the Marketplace Minute podcast, will share his perspective and coverage of how money and business are shaping today’s economy. In their conversation, Nova and Scott will explore key topics like immigration, tariffs, the post-pandemic economy, and much more. Whether you're interested in economics, business or simply enjoy thought-provoking discussions, this is an event you won't want to miss. Reserve your spot today! Your ticket includes access to a pre-reception with small bites and drinks. Attendance is free, but space is limited. RSVP is required.
View All Past Producers Club Events

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