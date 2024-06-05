Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.
Stock gifts to KPBS are transferred through the SDSU Research Foundation. When transferring stock, please indicate that the contribution is for KPBS. Notify KPBS that you are making a stock contribution through this form.
Please reach out to Jared Blakeley at jblakeley@kpbs.org if you have any questions or need assistance.
Stock Transfers to KPBS:
Broker:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Address:
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Account Number:
D50963008, FBO San Diego State University Research Foundation KPBS Account
DTC Clearing Number:
0902
SDSU Research Foundation Tax ID Number:
95-6042721
KPBS Contact:
Jared Blakeley
Sr. Director of Development
Office: (619) 594-0851
Email: jblakeley@kpbs.org
*Please be sure to email Jared with the following information:
• Your Name
• Name of Stock
• Number of Shares
• Expected date of transfer
In order to ensure credit for your stock transfer, please be sure to include the above information. This will expedite your tax acknowledgement. Thank You!
Other Ways To Give
Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.
Planned Giving
A legacy gift to KPBS through your will, trust or other planned gift will ensure that public broadcasting will continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Vehicle Donation Program
Funds from donated vehicles support quality educational and entertainment programs, as well as our various community outreach efforts.
QUESTIONS?
Email members@kpbs.org
Call (888) 399-5727
MAILING ADDRESS
KPBS Public Media
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
(619) 594-1515
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721