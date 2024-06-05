Stocks (Appreciated Securities)

You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.

Stock gifts to KPBS are transferred through the SDSU Research Foundation. When transferring stock, please indicate that the contribution is for KPBS. Notify KPBS that you are making a stock contribution through this form.

Please reach out to Jared Blakeley at jblakeley@kpbs.org if you have any questions or need assistance.