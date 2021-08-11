These are cross-border stories that connect us. Border people often inhabit this in-between place. From KPBS and California Humanities, “Port of Entry” tells personal stories from this place — stories of love, hope, struggle, and survival from border crossers, fronterizxs, and other people whose lives are shaped around the wall. Rooted in San Diego and Tijuana, we are a transborder podcast for transborder people. We live life on la linea.
Have you checked out our podcast in Spanish? If so, Take our survey.
¿Hás escuchado nuestro podcast en Español? Participa en nuestra encuesta.
Port of Entry
These are cross-border stories that connect us. Border people often inhabit this in-between place. From KPBS, Port of Entry tells personal stories from this place — stories of love, hope, struggle and survival from border crossers, fronterizxs and other people whose lives are shaped by the wall. Rooted in San Diego and Tijuana, we are a transborder podcast for transborder people. We live life on la línea.
Have you checked out our podcast in Spanish? If so, take our
survey.
¿Has escuchado nuestro podcast en español? Participa en nuestra encuesta.
Port of Entry is hosted by Alan Lilienthal and Natalie Gonzalez
Episodes
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In this episode of Port of Entry, recorded before a live audience, we talk with Lourdes Ayon, a Tijuana native, comedian, advocate, and lobbyist, about how comedy can become a powerful form of protest.
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Port of Entry producer Julio makes his case to hosts Alan and Nat about why the World Cup is so special, recruiting both old and new friends to help him explain.
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The Port of Entry team traces the origins and impact of a unique U.S.-based graduation ceremony held in Mexico. This event was created to reunite families separated by immigration policies and give them the chance to celebrate together.
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The Port of Entry team sits down with Tijuana native Jorge Meraz, host of “Crossing South,” to unpack the fear, headlines and misconceptions that shape how many people in the U.S. see the border — and what the reality is actually like.
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The Port of Entry team takes a deep dive into what it took to pass California Assembly Bill 91 and what it means for U.S. students living south of the border.
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Reel rebel: Emilio Montiel and the courage to dream big (or how a Mexican filmmaker built his own movie empire)The Port of Entry team follows 71-year-old singer, actor and film producer Emilio Montiel on the set of his films. We discover there's more to his direct-to-YouTube movies than meets the eye — and are reminded of the value of believing in your dreams.
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The Port of Entry team had a busy 2025, and we want to share some behind-the-scenes and reflections of our Public Engagements of 2025.
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Port of Entry sits down with KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis and Al Otro Lado Director of Litigation Cassandra Lopez to discuss and reflect on the most significant changes in immigration policy and how they have impacted the border region.
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Stopping the flow of cross-border pollution can seem like a Sisyphean task. Luckily, there are four fronterizos who have stepped up to make a difference, filling in the void left by governments on both sides of the border.
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Itamar “Ita” Lilienthal is an emerging biodesigner and architect developing sustainable material alternatives — and he thinks he may have found something big.
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Natalie takes our friend and colleague, Leslie Gonzalez, on her first-ever trip to Tijuana to explore Mercado Hidalgo, celebrate Día de Muertos, and dive into the sights, smells, and flavors of this tradition.
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The team dives deep into the story behind the enigmatic case of Juan Castillo Morales, also known as Juan Soldado.
Español
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En este episodio de Port of Entry, grabado ante un público en vivo, conversamos con Lourdes Ayón, tijuanense, comediante, activista y cabildera, sobre cómo la comedia puede convertirse en una poderosa forma de protesta.
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El productor de Port of Entry, Julio, les explica a Alan y Nat las razones por las que la Copa del Mundo es un evento verdaderamente único, reclutando tanto a viejos como nuevos amigos para que lo ayuden a explicarlo.
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El equipo de Port of Entry investiga los orígenes y el impacto de una ceremonia de graduación muy peculiar; Una ceremonia de una universidad estadounidense celebrada en suelo Méxicano. Este evento fue creado para reunir a familias separadas por las políticas migratorias y brindarles la oportunidad de celebrar juntos un logro importante.
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Detener el flujo de contaminación transfronteriza puede parecer una tarea sin fin. Por suerte, hay cuatro fronterizos que han dado un paso al frente para marcar la diferencia, ocupando el vacío que han dejado los gobiernos en ambos lados de la frontera.
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El equipo de Port of Entry se sentó a platicar con Jorge Meraz, tijuanense y conductor de “Crossing South”, para desmenuzar el miedo, los titulares y los malentendidos que influyen en cómo muchas personas en Estados Unidos perciben la frontera , y cómo es en realidad.
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En el episodio de hoy, el equipo de Port of Entry recuenta el camino que llevó a la creación del Proyecto de Ley AB 91 en California. Analizamos la importancia de esta nueva legislación y los retos a los que ahora se enfrenta.
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Rebelde del Cine: Emilio Montiel y la audacia de soñar en grande (o cómo un cineasta mexicano construyó su propio imperio cinematográfico)El equipo de Port of Entry sigue a Emilio Montiel, un cantante, actor y productor de cine de 71 años. Lo acompañamos en el set de sus últimas películas y descubrimos que hay mucho más en sus producciones directas a YouTube de lo que se ve a simple vista, recordándonos el valor de creer en tus sueños.
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Itamar “Ita” Lilienthal es un bio diseñador y arquitecto emergente que está desarrollando alternativas sustentables a materiales convencionales que contaminan. Él cree haber encontrado algo especial.
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Nos sentamos con Gustavo Solís, reportero de frontera de KPBS, y Cassandra López, Directora de Litigación de Al Otro Lado, para reflexionar sobre los cambios más significativos en la política de inmigración y cómo han impactado en la región fronteriza.
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Este episodio estará disponible en Febrero del 2026
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(Nos tomaremos una pequeña pausa con los episodios en español)
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En el episodio de hoy concluimos la historia de Chama, una exiliada venezolana que llegó a EE.UU. via Tijuana. Exploramos su camino hacia Estados Unidos, el esfuerzo titánico que hizo por hacerlo de forma legal y, a pesar de toda su persistencia, cómo el sistema terminó fallándole.
Social Spotlight
Watch: Featured Shorts
What Our Listeners Are Saying
"I love the podcast. I have lived my whole life near the border. I have pride and joy in being part of the region. Being also fluent in Spanish I listen to all the episodes twice now. First in Spanish and then again in English to make sure I didn’t miss anything."
- Claire Borja, San Diego, Calif.
"Keep up the fascinating work you do."
- Sally Husch Dean, Encinitas, Calif.
"Me encanta qué hay una comunidad de transfronterizos que compartimos los mismos problemas y felicidades."
- Diana Silero
"I’m a border person (from Matamoros) now living in North Carolina. Love hearing your stories que me conectan a la vida fronteriza."
- Ada V., Asheville, N.C.
"Amo este podcast! Gracias por su esfuerzo y trabajo."
- Tori Luna, San Diego, Calif. and Tijuana
"I love hearing you talk about them places I know and love en ambos lados! Also I have had the occasions to visit some of the places you feature, parts of Tijuana I might never have considered without you."
- Rachel R., Chula Vista, Calif.
"I love it, me hace sentir conectada con mi region de origen y escuchar mi acento y las historias que están evolucionando."
- Eva A., Tijuana
"I absolutely love this podcast. As someone who work on the border, and with those living and attempting to cross the border, I love learning more about the diversity of culture and people and food!"
- Maria Kelly Horsley, San Diego, Calif.
"Gracias por contar cosas lindas de la frontera."
- Jason López, San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico and Yuma, Ariz.