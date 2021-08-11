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Port of Entry
Port of Entry Cover Art
Hosted by KPBS Public Media

These are cross-border stories that connect us. Border people often inhabit this in-between place. From KPBS and California Humanities, “Port of Entry” tells personal stories from this place — stories of love, hope, struggle, and survival from border crossers, fronterizxs, and other people whose lives are shaped around the wall. Rooted in San Diego and Tijuana, we are a transborder podcast for transborder people. We live life on la linea.

Have you checked out our podcast in Spanish? If so, Take our survey.
¿Hás escuchado nuestro podcast en Español? Participa en nuestra encuesta.

Ways To Subscribe
One of their Own Podcast Banner

Port of Entry

These are cross-border stories that connect us. Border people often inhabit this in-between place. From KPBS, Port of Entry tells personal stories from this place — stories of love, hope, struggle and survival from border crossers, fronterizxs and other people whose lives are shaped by the wall. Rooted in San Diego and Tijuana, we are a transborder podcast for transborder people. We live life on la línea.

Have you checked out our podcast in Spanish? If so, take our survey.
¿Has escuchado nuestro podcast en español? Participa en nuestra encuesta.

Port of Entry is hosted by Alan Lilienthal and Natalie Gonzalez

Language Tab for Episodes

Episodes

Episodes

Social Spotlight

Fighting pollution at the border takes more than one solution
Meet the biodesigner rethinking materials for a sustainable future
Discovering Día de Muertos at Tijuana’s Mercado Hidalgo
The legend of Tijuana’s patron saint of migrants
Women reshaping film from Tijuana to Cannes
A year of changes in immigration policies
Defying Hollywood: The Story of Emilio Montiel
Port of Entry: Youtube Playlist - Episodes
Playing
Port of Entry short: 2025 Year in Review
The teams behind KPBS podcasts "Port of Entry" and "The Finest" are shown in this undated photo. Playing
Port of Entry: A year of community connection
Playing
Port of Entry Short - Giancarlo's Dance
Playing
Port of Entry Short - Charles’ Dream

What Our Listeners Are Saying

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"I love the podcast. I have lived my whole life near the border. I have pride and joy in being part of the region. Being also fluent in Spanish I listen to all the episodes twice now. First in Spanish and then again in English to make sure I didn’t miss anything."

- Claire Borja, San Diego, Calif.

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"Keep up the fascinating work you do."

- Sally Husch Dean, Encinitas, Calif.

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"Me encanta qué hay una comunidad de transfronterizos que compartimos los mismos problemas y felicidades."

- Diana Silero

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"I’m a border person (from Matamoros) now living in North Carolina. Love hearing your stories que me conectan a la vida fronteriza."

- Ada V., Asheville, N.C.

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"Amo este podcast! Gracias por su esfuerzo y trabajo."

- Tori Luna, San Diego, Calif. and Tijuana

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"I love hearing you talk about them places I know and love en ambos lados! Also I have had the occasions to visit some of the places you feature, parts of Tijuana I might never have considered without you."

- Rachel R., Chula Vista, Calif.

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"I love it, me hace sentir conectada con mi region de origen y escuchar mi acento y las historias que están evolucionando."

- Eva A., Tijuana

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"I absolutely love this podcast. As someone who work on the border, and with those living and attempting to cross the border, I love learning more about the diversity of culture and people and food!"

- Maria Kelly Horsley, San Diego, Calif.

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"Gracias por contar cosas lindas de la frontera."

- Jason López, San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico and Yuma, Ariz.

Meet the Port of Entry Team

Alan Lilienthal, co-host

Alan Lilienthal

Co-host

Alan is a musician and the co-host of Port of Entry, a KPBS podcast about cross-border culture and the people who shape it. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego, learned a lot in New York and now splits his time between Tijuana, San Diego and Los Angeles. Alan is a member of tulengua, a bilingual hip-hop supergroup with members from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. His life’s mission is to melt borders and celebrate our shared humanity through art.

Natalie Gonzalez, co-host

Natalie Gonzalez

Co-host & Producer

Telling stories — whether through a microphone on Port of Entry or on stage as a theater actress — is what drives Natalie. It inspires her to move constantly between the two worlds that define this border region: Tijuana and San Diego. She explores the voices, experiences and creativity of this community, bringing them to life for audiences on both sides of the border and in both languages: English and Spanish.

Adrian Villalobos, audio engineer

Adrian Villalobos

Audio Engineer & Sound Designer

Adrian is a technical producer and sound designer for KPBS. He is the lead sound designer for Port of Entry and assists with various other KPBS productions through audio editing, recording and mixing. When he is not producing or playing shows with his band, Velvet Dinner Party, Adrian explores the culinary and cultural richness of his hometown of San Diego and the adjacent areas of Tijuana and Baja California.

Julio Ortiz-Franco

Producer & Editor

Julio, a UC Berkeley philosophy graduate, is a writer, producer, filmmaker and educator from the San Diego–Tijuana border. At KPBS, he serves as the producer and lead writer of Port of Entry, focusing on border life. His past projects include “While We Wait,” “Ruta 40” and “Cocineras.” He co-owns and partners with local creators on multimedia projects and serves as media director for Transfronterizo Futures, supporting transborder students. Passionate about all things Baja, he mentors youth in Tijuana and South Bay San Diego.

Chrissy Nguyen, editor
Charie Juaneza Photography for KPBS

Chrissy Nguyen

Editor

Chrissy leads the KPBS Arts & Culture team, overseeing multimedia coverage across digital, audio and video platforms. She manages the KPBS podcasts Port of Entry and The Finest, as well as the weekly arts newsletter. Before joining KPBS, she served as executive editor of Entertainment and Culture at Yahoo, experience she now brings to her work supporting San Diego’s creative communities and cross-border storytelling.