Chrissy NguyenArts Editor
Chrissy Nguyen leads the KPBS Arts team, overseeing multimedia arts coverage across digital, audio and video platforms. She manages projects like the weekly arts newsletter and an upcoming KPBS arts podcast, working to celebrate and amplify San Diego’s creative community.
A seasoned journalist, Chrissy brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at Yahoo as executive editor of Entertainment and Culture, where she developed innovative strategies in digital storytelling and audience engagement. A skilled editor, she blends her passion for the arts with strong leadership and a deep understanding of technology.
Chrissy lives in La Mesa with her husband and daughter. A pop culture junkie, proud Swiftie, K-drama enthusiast and avid traveler, she's confident she'd dominate on "Hot Ones."
