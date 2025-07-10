Springs Fire erupts in East County; evacuations ordered

The Springs Fire burned 37 acres as of Thursday evening with 0% containment, prompting an evacuation order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Springs Fire

Three separate brush fires burning in the Lawson Valley in close proximity are collectively referred to as the Springs Fire.

It started around 7:30 p.m. near Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road east of Jamul, according to Cal Fire.

Around 8:40 p.m., the state fire agency said the forward rate of spread had been stopped on one of the fires.



Evacuation orders

Evacuations have been ordered for residents north of Lyons Valley Road, south of Wisecarver Truck Trail, Carveacre Road and Oak Valley Trail, east of Wisecarver Truck Trail and Lyons Valley Road and west of Carveacre Road and Lyons Valley Road.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Edwards Cinema, 2951 Jamacha Road.