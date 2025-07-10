Springs Fire erupts in East County; evacuations ordered
The Springs Fire burned 37 acres as of Thursday evening with 0% containment, prompting an evacuation order, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Springs Fire
Three separate brush fires burning in the Lawson Valley in close proximity are collectively referred to as the Springs Fire.
It started around 7:30 p.m. near Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road east of Jamul, according to Cal Fire.
Around 8:40 p.m., the state fire agency said the forward rate of spread had been stopped on one of the fires.
Evacuation orders
Evacuations have been ordered for residents north of Lyons Valley Road, south of Wisecarver Truck Trail, Carveacre Road and Oak Valley Trail, east of Wisecarver Truck Trail and Lyons Valley Road and west of Carveacre Road and Lyons Valley Road.
A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Edwards Cinema, 2951 Jamacha Road.
What to pack in an emergency kit:
- A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
- A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food & water
Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.
If time allows, consider adding:
- Valuables that are easy to carry
- Family photos and irreplaceable items
- Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
- Chargers for cell phones and laptops
Source: CalFire