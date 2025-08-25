Miramar College to welcome first 4-year public safety management cohort

San Diego Miramar College will on Monday welcome 43 students into its new baccalaureate degree in Public Safety Management, making the institutions the latest two-year college to offer a four-year degree in California.

Since Miramar — part of the San Diego Community College District — received approval for the program from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office in October 2023, faculty have been developing 300 and 400 level courses. The college will offer two tracks: one in emergency management and another in law enforcement.

"I want to commend our faculty and staff for all their tireless efforts in making this a reality," said Wes Lundburg, president of Miramar College. "Our folks had a short time to put together a program and they did it.

"This is great news for local students and current public safety employees looking to obtain a degree in the public safety sector."

Since 1969, Miramar College has been home to the San Diego Regional Public Safety Institute, which provides training for first responders.

"This bachelor's degree will not only strengthen the community's trust in us, but it will allow for first responders to be in line for promotions and salary advancements that come with obtaining a 4-year degree," Lundburg said.

Of the 43 enrolled students in the new program, nearly all of them are working professionals in fire service, law enforcement, lifeguard operations, or emergency medical response. The inaugural baccalaureate cohort concludes with a semester-long, research project in the spring of 2027.

According to the SDCCD, the structure of the degree program will also allow for credit for prior learning, thus accelerating the pathway to degree completion.

"First responders often attend a magnitude of training and education from a variety of institutions," said Darren Hall, program director for the Miramar College Fire Technology Program. "This degree leverages credit for prior learning, ensuring the most direct pathway for students pursuing higher education opportunities."

Miramar College's School of Public Safety offers 10 associate of science degrees, 13 certificates of achievement, 10 certificates of performance.