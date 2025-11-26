ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: SEASON 6 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS / Stream with KPBS+

In Season 6, We return to Darrowby in May 1945 to find Skeldale House at sixes and sevens. As victory in Europe is declared, there is the promise of peace at last, but James is wishing for a greater sense of peace at the surgery as he juggles vet work with a busy family life and an exceptionally challenging Siegfried.

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: SEASON 6 Preview

Helen’s enjoying time with young Jimmy and Rosie but has big changes afoot at Heston Grange to contend with. Tristan returns from several years at war and will have to re-adjust to life back home in Darrowby. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall works hard to bring everybody back together and restore harmony at the surgery!

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 4: “Jenny Wren” Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Rosie Herriot (Autumn/Arlie Doyle), James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches)

We watch as our characters reconnect with each other and find their renewed purpose, as the world around them starts to breathe again and look to a brighter future.



For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 4: “Jenny Wren” Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West)

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Gathering the Flock" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Things look very different at Skeldale House as James grapples with Siegfried’s wild and chaotic energy. When Tristan returns from war, he and James decide to take matters into their own hands. Amid the upheaval, there may be good news just around the corner.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 1, "Gathering the Flock" Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph)

Episode 2: "Old Dog, New Tricks" premieres Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tension sparks when James buys an X-ray machine for practice, challenging Siegfried’s traditional methods. Mrs. Hall learns more about Siegfried’s shenanigans, and Mrs. Pumphrey seeks advice from the team when Tricki Woo seems unusually distant.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 2: “Old Dog, New Tricks” Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Mr. Jubb (Stefan Escreet), Beryl Jubb (Rayyah McCaul), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West)

Episode 3: "Captain Farnon?" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition to treat the horse of a wealthy family that’s new to the area. Mrs. Pumphrey and James prepare Tricki for a special visitor, and Mrs. Hall uncovers a surprising secret of Tristan’s.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Season 6 Episode 3: “Captain Farnon?” Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Charlotte Beauvoir (Gaia Wise), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse)

Episode 4: "Jenny Wren" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Helen struggles when Jenny gets some exciting news. Tristan doubts himself when he tries to fit into Charlotte’s world. Elsewhere, Siegfried meets his match in a particularly stubborn goat.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 4: “Jenny Wren” Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Charlotte Beauvoir (Gaia Wise)

Episode 5: "Fixes" Premieres Feb. 9, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - James gets more than he expected when he becomes the attending veterinarian at the Hensfield dog track. Meanwhile, Tristan visits Mrs. Ainsley and her cheeky parrot, and Jimmy inadvertently shares some hard truths with Siegfried.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 5: “Fixes” Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Dash, Jess

Episode 6: "Our Hearts Are Full" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As VJ Day is announced, Mrs. Hall assists in planning the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother when his past experiences come home to roost. Meanwhile, James is puzzled by the mysterious disappearance of a newborn calf.

For editorial use only. Photographer: Helen Williams / PBS ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 6 Episode 6: “Our Hearts Are Full” Sunday, Feb.15, 2026 at 9/8c on PBS. Shown L-R: Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Elijah Wentworth (Bernard Wrigley), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West)

EPISODE 7: Premieres Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - TBA

