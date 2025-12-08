BOOKISH (Coming Soon)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby—helping solve knotty murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie,

Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant, Jack, arrives at the bookshop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems.

BOOKISH: Season 1 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Slightly Foxed: Part 1" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - It's Jack's first day as Book's assistant. But excavation of a nearby bomb site means the business of bookselling takes an instant back seat, because the site is full of skeletons. And when local chemist Harkup is found poisoned in his shop, Jack realizes that his new employer has an unexpected sideline solving murders.

Nicolas Velter / PBS Michael Workéyè as Billy Fox

Episode 2: "Slightly Foxed: Part 2" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The investigation into Harkup's death continues and Book discovers something surprising about the bomb site skeletons. With multiple suspects in the frame, a missing jade figurine and an unexpected beneficiary in Harkup's will, Book will need all his ingenuity to solve the case. The Law must take its course. But over whom does the shadow of the gallows lie?

Toon Alerts / PBS Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris

Episode 3: "Deadly Nitrate: Part 1" Premieres Sunday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The nation’s favorite screen couple, Sandra Dare and Stewart Howard, descend on Archangel Lane to film their latest picture. But is all as rosy as it seems? A journalist hovers around in search of juicy gossip. Then, an extra drops dead after eating poisoned chocolates destined for one of the cast. Who was the intended victim? And will the killer strike again?

UKTV / PBS (L-R) Joely Richardson as Sandra Dare and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Stewart Howard.

Episode 4: "Deadly Nitrate, Part 2" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - On the film set, poisoned chocolates have given way to broken necks. Book finds himself in a race against time to uncover the truth before anyone else is left on the cutting room floor—permanently. But might the written word hold the key to the murderer’s identity? Meanwhile, Jack gets an unexpected answer when he confronts Trottie and Book about their past.

UKTV / PBS Polly Walker as Trottie Book

Episode 5: "Such Devoted Sisters, Part 1" Premieres Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The Walsingham Hotel has seen it all and come through the war battered but unbowed. But can the grand old place cope with murder? When Captain Victor Orr is felled by a poisoned cocktail in the hotel bar, there is no end of potential suspects—including Trottie! But was Captain Orr the intended victim? The two exiled Princesses of Scutari--living in constant fear of assassination--think not.

Nicolas Velter / UKTV / PBS Paul McGann as Mr. Kind

Episode 6: "Such Devoted Sisters, Part 2" - Premiers Sunday, 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS2 - A gunshot, an unexpected bottle of champagne and an unfortunate misunderstanding lead to chambermaid Eadie enjoying the hospitality of the Royal House of Scutari. Meanwhile, Book discovers something curious in Captain Victor Orr’s little black book and the source of the Princesses’ threatening letters becomes clear. Secrets from the past will be revealed—and not just about the case at hand.

UKTV / PBS Jonas Nay as Felix

Watch On Your Schedule: BOOKISH will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.