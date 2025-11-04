Give Now
A Celebration of Hanukkah

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:55 AM PST
Host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday
Liz Farina Markel//Tipping Point Photography
/
APT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS + Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

In the heartwarming and nostalgic program, "A Celebration of Hanukkah," host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season's cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations.

Celebrating Hanukkah in the United States

Along the way, Geoffrey provides an overview of Hanukkah in popular culture, weaving in his holiday memories through childhood home movies.

The Story of Hanukkah

And, because food plays such a meaningful part of every Hanukkah observance, he also heads into the kitchen with experts to try his hand at creating seasonal culinary delights – including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (filled donuts) – while explaining how these dishes connect to Hanukkah's history.

What are Sufganiyot?

Chef Mindy Segal’s Latkes

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WTTW.

Lighting the Menorah

