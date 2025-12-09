Premieres Fridays, Dec. 12, 2025 - Jan. 2, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Encores Saturdays, Dec. 13 - Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 6 | Knowledge Network

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The Power of Steam" Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Shepherd and his team are drawn into a world of Victorian costumes and science fiction when they investigate a death at a gathering of steampunk enthusiasts. The victim was a prejudiced man who was killed in an explosion during a fireworks display, but was he the intended target?

Episode 2: "A Real Pager-Turner" Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Simms attends a book reading only to find that the world-renowned author has been killed in the same manner as his new novel, "Knife in the Back." To complicate matters, the woman found kneeling over his dead body is Shepherd's ex-wife.

Episode 3: "Dead Men Don't Shoot Ducks" Friday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When an animal rights activist is killed while attempting to disrupt the first day of duck hunting season, Shepherd and the team interview members of the Brokenwood Duck Stalking Association. Was her death an accidental shooting, or something more sinister?

Episode 4: "Dead and Buried" Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A suspicious suicide inside Brokenwood Women's Prison turns personal when Shepherd discovers he knew the victim from his days in the city. As the detectives investigate, they come across familiar faces, as some of the suspects are female convicts that they put away.

Watch On Your Schedule: BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Season 6 is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

© 2024 South Pacific Pictures ALL RIGHTS RESERVED