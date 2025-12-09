The 19 best restaurants and bars in San Diego for 2025, chosen by KPBS Staff

Tribute Pizza

I first went to Tribute Pizza while working on our Finest episode about Lucky Wong and his North Park diner. Hearing owner Matt Lyons talk about his late friend Lucky with such sincerity and love made me think, "If he talks about people like this, I need to try the food he makes." And I was right. My only regret is not going sooner.

Tribute is one of those places where everything feels intentional. The ingredients are fresh and locally sourced, the specials somehow manage to be both inventive and comforting, and the crust, I can't really describe it, but trust me, it's delicious. Each pizza is a tribute, honoring a pizzeria, style or person who has inspired Matt. My personal favorite is the Costco Supreme tribute, a fancy, elevated take on Costco's discontinued Supreme pizza.

The space itself is worth a visit: a converted post office with a vibe that's lively and welcoming. The drinks are just as impressive. I tried their annual eggnog special recently, and honestly, I could have had five. They also always have soft serve (no idea of the story behind it, but I'm fully on board). And the kale salad? I know it sounds weird to rave about salad at a pizza place, but it's genuinely fantastic.

One of my favorite touches is the kids menu. The personal pizzas are generously sized, big enough that my daughter comes home in full "pizza baby" mode, toppings proudly stuck to her shirt.

Basically, everything at Tribute is standout, just like the story that led me there in the first place. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor