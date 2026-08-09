Each month, join KPBS Kids and the Children's Museum of Discovery for a costume character meet-and-greet and hands-on workshops. Join us at the museum for a visit by the costume character*, a special story time, book giveaway, and special activities throughout the Museum. The price of KPBS Kids Events is included in Museum admission. For Museum admission pricing, please visit our Admission & Pricing page. See the full 2026 Event Schedule *Note: Costume character meet-and-greets are subject to availability. Costume characters are selected for specific events, given availability. Access to the meet-and-greet portion of the event may be restricted based on attendance This project is a partnership between KPBS and the Children’s Museum of Discovery, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS is a public service of San Diego State University. Visit KPBS on Facebook + Instagram Visit the Children's Museum of Discovery on Facebook + Instagram ⸻ Cada mes, únete con KPBS Kids y el Children's Museum of Discovery para conocer personajes de PBS Kids y participar en talleres prácticos. Acompáñanos en el museo para una visita con personajes disfrazados*, cuentos, obsequios y actividades especiales en todo el Museo. El precio de los eventos de KPBS Kids está incluido en la entrada al Museo. Para información sobre precios de admisión, por favor visita la página de Admisión y Precios. Consulta el Calendario Completo de Eventos 2026 *Nota: Las sesiones para conocer a los personajes disfrazados están sujetas a disponibilidad. Los personajes se seleccionan para eventos específicos, según disponibilidad. El acceso a la parte del evento donde se conoce al personaje puede estar restringido según la asistencia. Este proyecto es una colaboración entre KPBS y el Children’s Museum of Discovery, y es hecho posible con financiamiento del Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS es un servicio público de San Diego State University. Visita KPBS en Facebook + Instagram Visita el Children's Museum of Discovery en Facebook + Instagram