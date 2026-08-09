- Find news and resources to help grow healthy kids
- Get support for caring for the children in your life
- Discover things to do as a family
KPBS Families Hub
Welcome to KPBS Families Hub. This is the place to find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in your family adventures.
Highlights
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Each month, join KPBS Kids and the Children's Museum of Discovery for a costume character meet-and-greet and hands-on workshops. Join us at the museum for a visit by the costume character*, a special story time, book giveaway, and special activities throughout the Museum. The price of KPBS Kids Events is included in Museum admission. For Museum admission pricing, please visit our Admission & Pricing page. See the full 2026 Event Schedule *Note: Costume character meet-and-greets are subject to availability. Costume characters are selected for specific events, given availability. Access to the meet-and-greet portion of the event may be restricted based on attendance This project is a partnership between KPBS and the Children’s Museum of Discovery, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS is a public service of San Diego State University. Visit KPBS on Facebook + Instagram Visit the Children's Museum of Discovery on Facebook + Instagram ⸻ Cada mes, únete con KPBS Kids y el Children's Museum of Discovery para conocer personajes de PBS Kids y participar en talleres prácticos. Acompáñanos en el museo para una visita con personajes disfrazados*, cuentos, obsequios y actividades especiales en todo el Museo. El precio de los eventos de KPBS Kids está incluido en la entrada al Museo. Para información sobre precios de admisión, por favor visita la página de Admisión y Precios. Consulta el Calendario Completo de Eventos 2026 *Nota: Las sesiones para conocer a los personajes disfrazados están sujetas a disponibilidad. Los personajes se seleccionan para eventos específicos, según disponibilidad. El acceso a la parte del evento donde se conoce al personaje puede estar restringido según la asistencia. Este proyecto es una colaboración entre KPBS y el Children’s Museum of Discovery, y es hecho posible con financiamiento del Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS es un servicio público de San Diego State University. Visita KPBS en Facebook + Instagram Visita el Children's Museum of Discovery en Facebook + Instagram
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This list of books featuring diverse characters and highlighting the importance of diversity in communities is a great way to start conversations about diversity with your young children. Read them together as a family!
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Children can find inspiration to engage their imagination over the summer. Grownups can harness this creative thinking by giving young children the time, space and independence to try new ideas, says The National Association for the Education of Young Children. But these learning experiences are also essential for preventing the “summer slide,” or the loss of math and other academic skills over the summer when children are not in school.
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The guide explains school choice opportunities and enrollment deadlines, what’s available for after-school care, school performance data in an easy-to-use format and much more. Published in English and Spanish and is available at https://vosd.org/schools
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It can be tough to navigate relationships when our friends start having kids. This guide can help both parents and child-free folks figure out how to stay connected in a new life stage.
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Pediatric e-bike injuries in the region have risen 1,770% since 2022.
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The Creative Curriculum uses play, props and reading aloud to help kids build early reading and writing skills.
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Through the Farm to School program, schools get grant money to obtain fresh, local food; send students on field trips to farms; and send cafeteria workers to culinary academies.
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Two UC San Diego researchers found evidence that birth rates climbed eight years ago during Trump’s first term.
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The state has repeatedly balked at boosting how much it pays the people who care for society’s mistreated children.
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San Diego, like counties across the country, confiscates the benefits of foster children as reimbursement for their care -- even though there's money already set aside for that purpose.
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Could a treatment designed for one San Diego County teenager with a rare genetic disease one day help other children like him? That’s the question UCSD researchers are asking after a personalized treatment helped one patient walk for the first time in his life.
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One new California law promotes heat illness education in schools; another, rolling out this month, requires rules for outdoor activity during extreme heat. Still missing: money for the upgrades that matter.
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In 2024, county hospitals recorded 865 emergency department visits and 186 hospitalizations related to e-bike-related accidents.
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In 2023 California allocated $500 million in grants for schools to hire literacy coaches and take other steps to boost reading skills.
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In 2023 California allocated $500 million in grants for schools to hire literacy coaches and take other steps to boost reading skills.
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The board approved a resolution Tuesday that kicks off a review of classroom technology use. Still, some parents say it doesn’t go far enough.
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For some families, Comic-Con International is more than panels and cosplay — it's a place where kids can discover the magic of comics, characters and imagination.
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Can't get to Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood? You can visit a Lego version of it in Carlsbad — along with Lego players and a Lego replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy.
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Quinceañeras are pricey, averaging almost $30K, but for many parents, it’s an important milestone marking a transition from childhood to adulthood. It’s also an opportunity to connect with culture, friends, family and faith. We spoke to families in San Diego to find out how they are affording them.
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- For people without cable, you can tune into Channel 15.4 for the 24 hour PBS Kids channel.
- On cable, KPBS Kids – Cox 809; Spectrum Cable 1276.
- We also feature Kids programming on our main channel from 6am to 1pm Monday through Friday (KPBS 15.1, Cox 11, Spectrum 1221).
- You can also watch on the PBS KIDS app.To download the PBS KIDS app, please visit the app store on your device and search for PBS KIDS. In the app, your child can play videos and games, and listen to songs.
PBS Kids Video & Games App
PBS KIDS Video App
The PBS KIDS Video app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series. Stream the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel on the app for free (no subscription or login required). Tap the “LIVE TV” button to watch what’s airing on your local PBS station right now.
PBS KIDS Games App
The PBS KIDS Games app makes learning fun and safe with amazing games featuring favorites like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and more! Play hundreds of free educational games designed for your child and watch as they learn with their favorite PBS characters.
San Diego Civic Youth Ballet Registration Now Open!
Bring the Children's Museum of Discovery to You!
Bay Club Summer Camps - Open to Everyone
Tiki Oasis 2026 Psychedelic TIki
Summer Spectacular at SeaWorld San Diego
City of Vista Sunday Fundays
Discover wildlife on San Diego Bay at Living Coast Discovery Center
'Urban Oasis' at Living Coast Discovery Center
Be My Neighbor Day
Elementary School District Calendars
- Alpine Union School District
- Cajon Valley Union School District
- Cardiff School District
- Chula Vista Elementary District
- Dehesa School District
- Del Mar Union School District
- Encinitas Union School District
- Escondido Union School District
- Fallbrook Union Elementary District
- Jamul-Dulzura Union School District
- Julian Union School District
- Lakeside Union School District
- La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
- Lemon Grove School District
- National School District
- Rancho Santa Fe School District
- San Diego Unified School District
- San Pasqual Union School District
- Santee School District
- San Ysidro School District
- Solana Beach School District
- South Bay Union School District
- Spencer Valley School District
- Vallecitos School District