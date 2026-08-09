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KPBS Families Hub

Welcome to KPBS Families Hub. This is the place to find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in your family adventures.

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GOAL! ⚽️ Celebrate the FIFA World Cup with PBS KIDS! #Shorts
Summer Family Reading Challenge 📖📚 | PBS KIDS #Shorts
We Are All Superheroes!
Travel Across America with PBS KIDS! ✈️ | PBS KIDS #Shorts
PBS KIDS Fun Facts: Dinosaurs! 🦖🦕 #Shorts
Meet the Voice of Jay! 🖍️✨ | Phoebe & Jay | PBS KIDS #Shorts
The Girls and Women of PBS Kids
Alli Powell, who documents her grocery shopping trips on her Instagram account called Grocery Getting Girl, prepares to shop at the Food 4 Less in Santee on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
A San Diego mom’s guide to sticking with a grocery budget
The world is full of clues, you just have to use your senses to find them!
KPBS is looking for families in San Diego to tell us their story about making ends meet

Highlights

  • Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat
    KPBS Kids Event: Daniel Tiger & Katerina Kittycat
    Each month, join KPBS Kids and the Children's Museum of Discovery for a costume character meet-and-greet and hands-on workshops. Join us at the museum for a visit by the costume character*, a special story time, book giveaway, and special activities throughout the Museum. The price of KPBS Kids Events is included in Museum admission. For Museum admission pricing, please visit our Admission & Pricing page. See the full 2026 Event Schedule *Note: Costume character meet-and-greets are subject to availability. Costume characters are selected for specific events, given availability. Access to the meet-and-greet portion of the event may be restricted based on attendance This project is a partnership between KPBS and the Children’s Museum of Discovery, made possible with funding from the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS is a public service of San Diego State University. Visit KPBS on Facebook + Instagram Visit the Children's Museum of Discovery on Facebook + Instagram ⸻ Cada mes, únete con KPBS Kids y el Children's Museum of Discovery para conocer personajes de PBS Kids y participar en talleres prácticos. Acompáñanos en el museo para una visita con personajes disfrazados*, cuentos, obsequios y actividades especiales en todo el Museo. El precio de los eventos de KPBS Kids está incluido en la entrada al Museo. Para información sobre precios de admisión, por favor visita la página de Admisión y Precios. Consulta el Calendario Completo de Eventos 2026 *Nota: Las sesiones para conocer a los personajes disfrazados están sujetas a disponibilidad. Los personajes se seleccionan para eventos específicos, según disponibilidad. El acceso a la parte del evento donde se conoce al personaje puede estar restringido según la asistencia. Este proyecto es una colaboración entre KPBS y el Children’s Museum of Discovery, y es hecho posible con financiamiento del Linden Root Dickinson Foundation. KPBS es un servicio público de San Diego State University. Visita KPBS en Facebook + Instagram Visita el Children's Museum of Discovery en Facebook + Instagram
  • 11 Picture Books to Celebrate Diversity
    11 Picture Books to Celebrate Diversity
    Jennifer Robinson
    This list of books featuring diverse characters and highlighting the importance of diversity in communities is a great way to start conversations about diversity with your young children. Read them together as a family!
  • 4 Indoor Games to Keep Kids Learning in Summer
    4 Indoor Games to Keep Kids Learning in Summer
    Jennifer Robinson
    Children can find inspiration to engage their imagination over the summer. Grownups can harness this creative thinking by giving young children the time, space and independence to try new ideas, says The National Association for the Education of Young Children. But these learning experiences are also essential for preventing the “summer slide,” or the loss of math and other academic skills over the summer when children are not in school.
  • A Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools
    A Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools
    The guide explains school choice opportunities and enrollment deadlines, what’s available for after-school care, school performance data in an easy-to-use format and much more. Published in English and Spanish and is available at https://vosd.org/schools
  • Health
    Why some friendships end after kids come into the picture
    Emily Siner
    It can be tough to navigate relationships when our friends start having kids. This guide can help both parents and child-free folks figure out how to stay connected in a new life stage.
News
Question of the day
What was the funniest family vacation memory you have?
Price of San Diego
We’re exploring the real cost of living in pricey San Diego County. Explore our new series.
Learn more about Price Of San Diego
Game-Time Decision
Game-Time Decision
This video series chronicles KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's personal youth sports journey and provides insight from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety.
Learn more about Game-Time Decision
ScreenTime
ScreenTime
ScreenTime is an interactive web hub that provides useful information to families so that they make their own decisions on how to manage technology in their daily lives.
Learn more about ScreenTime
KPBS Kids event where daughter and mother are in front of Curious George
Come See Us!
KPBS Kids offers a wide range of programming to educate, enlighten, and entertain families in the San Diego region.
Learn More About KPBS Kids
Carl and his friends
Watch with Us
CARL THE COLLECTOR is a 2D animated series for children ages 4-8 that follows the everyday adventures of Carl, a warm-hearted autistic raccoon who enjoys collecting things and loves his friends and family in Fuzzytown.
View the schedule
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Finding child care can be a challenge. The YMCA of San Diego County is a great place to start for information on choosing a child care provider and for resources. https://www.ymcasd.org/family-resources/child-care-referrals

PBS Kids Video & Games App

PBS Kids App Graphic

PBS KIDS Video App

The PBS KIDS Video app gives kids and parents access to thousands of free videos, including full episodes and clips from top PBS KIDS series. Stream the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel on the app for free (no subscription or login required). Tap the “LIVE TV” button to watch what’s airing on your local PBS station right now.

See More

Graphic logo of PBS Games App

PBS KIDS Games App

The PBS KIDS Games app makes learning fun and safe with amazing games featuring favorites like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and more! Play hundreds of free educational games designed for your child and watch as they learn with their favorite PBS characters.

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Registration Now Open

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet Registration Now Open!

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until August 31, 2026
Balboa Park - Casa Del Prado
Bring the Children's Museum of Discovery to You!

Bring the Children's Museum of Discovery to You!

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until August 31, 2026
Children's Museum of Discovery
Bay Club Summer Camps - Open to Everyone

Bay Club Summer Camps - Open to Everyone

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM
Ongoing until August 24, 2026
Bay Club Carmel Valley
Early-bird pricing available. Members always save 25%. Visit website above for details.
Tiki Oasis 2026 Psychedelic TIki

Tiki Oasis 2026 Psychedelic TIki

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 9 AM
Town and Country Resort
$0 - $699
A rare, up-close look experience at Shark Encounter. Dare to walk through one of the world’s largest underwater viewing tunnels for a face-to-fin glimpse of one of the natural world’s most ancient and enigmatic animals.

Summer Spectacular at SeaWorld San Diego

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 9 AM
Ongoing until September 7, 2026
SeaWorld San Diego
City of Vista Sunday Fundays

City of Vista Sunday Fundays

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Vista Magnet Middle School
Free
Living Coast Discovery Center

Discover wildlife on San Diego Bay at Living Coast Discovery Center

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until December 30, 2026
Living Coast Discovery Center
Ronnie the Raccoon

'Urban Oasis' at Living Coast Discovery Center

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until August 31, 2026
Living Coast Discovery Center
Included with Admission